Notes on watching Knives Out in a Delhi theatre for the first time since the Coronavirus lockdown

This is not a movie review. The film I watched released last year so the world definitely does not need another review. Instead, you may be more inclined towards knowing what it's like to be physically present in a theatre after months of being cooped up at home under India's coronavirus lockdown.

India's coronavirus lockdown prompted cinema halls across the country to close indefinitely back in March, depriving moviegoers of the immersive experience that a theatre has to offer. While most of us have gotten comfortable with the idea of watching a film on OTT platforms in our pyjamas during that 40-minute lunch break from work " checking my privilege right here " the experience of going out to watch a movie on the big screen remains unparalleled.

So when I read that theatres were set to open in Delhi NCR in mid-October, my first instinct was to go to different ticket-booking platforms to check what films were playing.

Coronavirus safety measures in a South Delhi theatre.

To my disappointment, there were very few new options, but an interesting range of older hits like Bong Joon-ho's Parasite, Sam Mendes' 1917, and Greta Gerwig's Little Women to choose from. I looked around for a film that I had missed when it first released and, lo and behold, there stood a tiny icon for Knives Out, Rian Johnson's celebrity-heavy murder mystery that struck me as the perfect "back-to-theatres" indulgence.

A few emails to the editor later, I had all approvals in place. This is also when the fear began setting in. The entire process, until now, had been guided by a rush of adrenaline, which was now being replaced by a creeping sense of terror. I hadn't stepped out of the house for "recreational purposes" in over 7 months, even before India officially went under lockdown.

The day was finally upon us. For this new movie-watching mission, I also roped in my sister, who also happened to be my partner this quarantine. Armed with sanitising spray, a liquid sanitiser, and a packet of sanitising wipes " which some may consider overkill " we drove down to a mall after what felt like eternity.

Knives Out is playing in select theatres in Delhi.

The first thing that strikes you upon entering a South Delhi shopping mall on a Saturday is the sheer number of cars that are parked in the underground lots. After circling down to "P-2" or the parking lot under the basement, a mixture of fear and excitement ran down my spine. I hadn't seen these many people in one place in a long, long time.

Masks in place, we ran straight to the top floor to get our hands on tickets, only to find an empty kiosk. After a short, physically distant conversation with the staff member across multiple layers of masks, glass and face shields, we received a text with the ticket. The best part " premium seats for Rs. 99 each! This was a steal for this multiplex, where the average ticket set you back by Rs. 500 in the pre-COVID-19 era.

After a digital, no-contact payment, I scanned my ticket at the entrance of the theatre before walking in for security.

This is when the staff did something I just wasn't prepared for. All workers " from security personnel to ushers and food servers " stopped what they were doing to give us a loud applause. This didn't feel like something they were doing half-heartedly. It was a full-blown ovation, thanking us for taking the courage to come out and help this ailing industry.

According to numerous estimates, Delhi's cinema hall operators have lost nearly Rs 3,000 crore in revenue since the country went under lockdown. This translates to thousands of livelihoods. In that moment, it felt like I wasn't taking a risk " I was just helping someone get their life back.

