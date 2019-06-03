TORONTO — Some notes on Game 2 of the NBA Finals after Golden State's 109-104 win over the Toronto Raptors on Sunday night.

— The Warriors won a road game for the 23rd straight playoff series, extending their NBA record.

— Golden State's 20-0 run — 2-0 to end the second quarter and 18-0 to start the third is the longest run in an NBA Finals game since the NBA-ABA merger (1976-77).

Scroll to continue with content Ad

— The series is tied 1-1. Teams that win Game 3 in a 1-1 Finals have a 31-7 (.816) series record.

— With his fourth three-point attempt, Golden State's Stephen Curry passed LeBron James for the most in NBA playoff history. Curry has now attempted 1,123 threes in the playoffs. James has attempted 1,116.

— Curry passed Robert Parish (2,820 playoff points) for 30th place and Charles Barkley (2,833 playoff points) for 29th place on the NBA's all-time post-season scoring list. Curry now has 2,842 playoff points.

— Toronto's Kawhi Leonard shot 16-of-16 from the free-throw line, setting the record for most free throws made without a miss in an NBA Finals game. The previous record was 15-of-15 by Terry Porter on June 7, 1990.

— With his first three-pointer in Game 2, Toronto's Danny Green passed Jason Terry for sole possession of 17th place on the NBA's all-time post-season list. Green has now made 223 post-season threes. Terry has made 221.

— With his 76th playoff victory, Golden State's Steve Kerr moved into sole possession of 12th place on the NBA's all-time post-season coaching wins list. He passed Chuck Daly and Don Nelson (75 victories each).

— Golden State assisted on 34 of its 38 field goals - 89.5 per cent. It's the highest assist percentage for a team in an NBA Finals game since the St. Louis Hawks on April 7, 1960 (94.6 per cent).

Story continues

— The Warriors assisted on all 22 of their field goals in the second half.

— The Warriors used their ninth different starting lineup of the 2019 post-season. That's tied for the most lineups used in a single post-season since the 1970-71 season. The Spurs used nine different starting lineups in the 2017 post-season.

(Source: NBA)

The Canadian Press