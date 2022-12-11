Notes on chocolate: a sweet response to the most bitter of times

There’s something very poignant about eating chocolate made in a war zone. For some reason it was the foil that really got to me, thinking of someone hand wrapping it around a chocolate bar in a country with so much conflict.

Stranger Chocolate was started six years ago by Ruslan and Tetyana. They’ve won two prizes at the International Chocolate Awards, but despite living in Ukraine and being surrounded by war, they are still making chocolate with their two children, Anya and Matvii. Incredible. I tried two, the 100% cocoa and the 70%, both from the Dominican Republic. I tested the 100% without looking at the label (don’t ask) and while I knew it was strong I was surprised at the percentage, could this be a contender for my favourite thus far 100% (Firetree)?.

The second, 70%, bar was exquisite. Not surprising that the 100% was so palatable because these beans seem naturally sweet. I kept staring at the bars with their weird etchings on them wondering if there were subliminal messages on them. I couldn’t work it out. There are three other bars to try, all 70% and they’re so good I urge you to try them. All are available from Cocoa Runners who have imported a small number and you can also get a gift box which includes a charitable donation, £29.95. All other bars are £5.95 each.

Back on UK soil, Cocoa Retreat’s Cobnut Clusters, £6 for four, are absolutely delicious. Bonbons of hazelnut butter with cobnut pieces and cocoa nibs and all coated in 73% cocoa from Peru with the fabulous name of Chuncho Urusayhua. The cobnuts are from Kent and oven-roasted by someone called Edward – I love this detail. Munchy, crunchy delicious.

Follow Annalisa on Twitter @AnnalisaB