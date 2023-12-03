Notes on chocolate: now’s the time to go completely nuts

It’s zero secret that I love nuts. So here is a round-up of some of the best chocolate-covered nuts I’ve tested recently.

A big thumbs up to Solkiki’s Brazil Tumbled, £11/155g, which are lovely big fresh Brazil nuts covered in 60% Peruvian chocolate. These are delicious and quite probably the best chocolate-covered Brazils ever tasted.

Brindisa has some offerings in little cube-shaped boxes (dare I say it: stocking fillers) by Pancracio. The Swiss Rocks, £7.85, were a particular favourite containing caramelised almonds, hazelnuts and pistachios in 64% cocoa choc.

If pistachios/milk chocolate are more your thing, have a look at the caramelised pistachios, £6.95/70g (not nuts but a special shout out to Brindisa’s Amatller salted dark chocolate leaves, £6.95/60g; perfect for snacking on, but the box alone is worth buying them for).

If you love the idea of a box of chocolate nuts to snack from (think Malteser flat box, then stop thinking of Maltesers), Chocolarder’s offerings are your friend. Milk choc and hazelnuts or almonds in dark choc, the latter slightly taking the edge for me. Both £14/200g.

Finally, Willie’s Cacao: its chocolate-covered nut offerings (almond and hazelnut) are a big favourite of mine, £13.75/200g; but for Christmas there are two festive offerings: raspberry (white) chocolate-covered almonds or matcha (white) chocolate-covered almonds, £14.75/200g.

Of course if all else fails there’s M&Ms Peanuts. Sssh.

