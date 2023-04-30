Notes on chocolate: a Eurovision box of chocolate hits

Like many people, I grew up watching Eurovision. So it was a real thrill to put together a mini Eurovision box, with five full-size bars, £34.95 (10% discount for readers with EUROAB10, valid until end of June) representing six nations (one bar represents two countries). The dual bar is Puchero’s Churros bar, a 38% milk with real churros crushed into it. It’s the sort of bar you’d eat at a midnight feast and not regret a bit of, and perfect for munching while watching Eurovision 2023. The bar is made in Spain, but one of the makers is Italian. It is addictive, so be careful.

The Kokoa Kamili Tanzania is an incredible bar: so tasty, smooth and delicious, and made by a family in Ukraine

Table’s 61% Haitian milk is made in Liverpool, which is entirely fitting given it is the host city. It is so creamy it’ll remind you of childhood chocolate (which we know didn’t really taste like that but memories do become more golden with time).

There’s another dark milk from France, Chocolat Bonnat’s 65% Morenita (great name for a Eurovision song, no?), this one has a gorgeous wrapper and almost caused a diplomatic incident since it largely went missing in the testing process. An Englishman was found guilty: ‘I couldn’t help myself,’ he said. It’s a very meaty milk, with a slow, smooth melt.

Two darks. One from Ukraine by Stranger, the Kokoa Kamili Tanzania 70%, which is an incredible bar: so tasty, smooth and delicious, and made by a family in Ukraine.

Finally, the mad heavy metal act: Germany’s Georgia Ramon’s 70% with chilli, as featured a few weeks ago. I had to include it, because I’ve grown strangely fond of this bar, but leave it until last.

For the first month 10% goes to the Trussel Trust and please note that neither the Observer, nor I, make any money from this.

To buy the box go to, cocoarunners.com/eurovision

