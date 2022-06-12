Notes on chocolate: bonbons to die for in the heart of Suffolk

There are often half a dozen reasons for not doing something: too busy, it might rain, deadlines. But sometimes just saying yes is the only right thing to do. So it was I saw myself driving cross-country, after dropping my children off at school and listening to A-level history podcasts (the stuff you can learn!), heading to Wyken Vineyard to meet friends.

Jay Rayner has raved about Wyken Vineyard’s restaurant the Leaping Hare. But all I can comment on is its Darjeeling tea with a lemon slice which is what I had of a morning, after dodging the spitting llamas/alpacas (can never tell the difference), which was very good and the teapot was cute. The shop attached to the LH is the sort to send visitors into raptures, as you first walk in and decide you need everything before you settle, calm yourself right down and remind yourself you don’t need any more baskets. Here is where I found some amazing chocolates: Wood Row chocs (£11.50 for six), made by the former head chef of the LH restaurant.

They are of the shiny bonbon splattered with colouring variety, seemingly ubiquitous at the moment. But, every one of these was some of the very best of its kind I’d tasted. The hazelnut and milk gianduja out-of-this-world good; the latte and amaretti delicious; I even liked the passion fruit mango. I was really impressed. Order online (woodrowchocolates.com) or buy at the Wyken Farmer’s Market. Look out for occasional filled bar specials, such as the Knicker bar (rhyming slang) (£3.50).

