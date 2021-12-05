A note to Idaho Statesman readers about delivery issues

Dear Readers:

We apologize to those who have experienced recent delivery issues. Our carrier team has been affected by the recent labor shortages, which has resulted in routes being delivered by substitutes or a carrier delivering multiple routes. We are working to fill all of the routes as quickly as we can. As a reminder, we publish an eEdition seven days per week. This includes the full version of the print edition and subscriber-only Xtra content. You have access to the eEdition 24/7 at www.idahostatesman.com/eedition. If you have not done so, you’ll need to set up your digital access, which is free and simple. We apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate the patience from our loyal subscribers.

For assistance, please email customerservice@idahostatesman.com.