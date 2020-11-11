A note to all the champagne socialists who don’t think Biden is ideologically pure enough

After the devastation of approximately 230,000 Covid-19 deaths in the United States, the profound tragedy of family separation at the border, and four years of white supremacist rhetoric and misinformation, America finally has a new leader. On Saturday, new broke that Joe Biden had garnered enough electoral college votes to make Donald Trump a one-term president. People ran out onto the streets of New York City cheering and crying. But in the background, progressive activists had a problem: Biden wasn’t their ideal candidate, and therefore we shouldn’t be celebrating. Cheering on a moderate Democrat was useless, foolish and, for some, a socialist betrayal.

To be clear, Biden is not my ideal candidate either — he authored the 1994 crime bill, which, according to advocates, was one of the main contributing factors to mass incarceration — but shaming people for their relief over his win points to a much bigger problem among activist circles.

In my purview as an activist for over a decade in a number of groups — something I left to pursue journalism — I found that the vast majority of people I worked with grew up in the wealthiest social classes of the United States. I met almost no one who grew up like I had, in a working-class family with parents who worked blue-collar jobs. Activism, which often does not pay a wage and takes up a good amount of time, can't be pursued full-time by those without a financial safety net. Some people I met admitted to me that they took part in labor activism to "meet people who they wouldn't otherwise meet."

I witnessed a tendency to strive for moral purity among these comfortable activists from wealthy homes. They were happy to shame those who celebrated any wins that involved "the establishment" they sought to disband. Some of these same people stated there was "no significant difference between Trump and Biden” during the election, ignoring the simple reality of the past four years and the effect a Trump administration had had on the vulnerable people they purported to represent.

Someone who can afford to strive for ideological purity may not understand the significance of a Biden victory. However, for those in dire circumstances, this win for the Democrats is monumental and well worth celebrating. And while a single-issue focus won't make for a movement, for someone facing deportation or someone risking sickness when others get to shelter in place, a single issue can mean the world.

Vernice, 24, repeatedly refreshed news sites, checking the internet for election results from Tuesday through Saturday. On Saturday afternoon, her sister brought her the good news: Joe Biden and Kamala Harris had won. She was relieved.

"The presidency means that DACA recipients like me at least won't have to worry about the [Trump] administration taking our work permits away or reducing it even more," said Vernice.

Vernice is referring to the Trump administration's move to further limit work permits for undocumented immigrants brought to the United States as children. This move, announced late July, limited work permit periods from two years to one, and was seen by many as a step toward phasing out the Obama-enacted program Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals.

Vernice came to the United States when she was seven years old and became a DACA recipient when Obama first enacted the program.

"DACA allowed me to go to college and graduate — something that seemed impossible before," said Vernice. "DACA allows me to have a driver's license. It allows [DACA recipients] to work in higher-paying jobs, but most importantly, it lets us work through our work permits."

Vernice talked about the positive effects of having a legal work permit and how "social mobility impacts our whole family and continues the chain of education."

Maria Blanco is the Executive Director of the UC Immigrant Legal Services Center, which provides immigration-related legal services for undocumented students at six schools within the University of California system. She noticed far fewer students in the DACA program this year, which she said poses problems for citizenship far beyond those in the program.

"We see students that are US citizens who, when they turn 21, can then petition for their family members to become [US citizens]," said Blanco. "Last year, we actually handled a bit over 5,500 cases of UC students and some family members. And they ranged from just renewing their DACA to visas you get when you're the victim of a crime to naturalizing family members."

