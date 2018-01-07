Notae, Hinton rally Jacksonville past N Florida 90-86

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) -- J.D. Notae scored 25 points, Jalyn Hinton had 22, including the clinching free throws with 12 seconds left, and Jacksonville defeated North Florida 90-86 in the River City Rumble to open Atlantic Sun play on Saturday night.

Hinton put the Dolphins on top with a dunk with 30 seconds left, and after the Osprey missed two shots, he broke free for layup and was fouled. A 64-percent foul shooter, Hinton made it a two possession game.

Jacksonville (7-11) trailed by 12 when the Osprey (6-12) scored the first basket of the second half, but Hinton scored nine points as the Dolphins made 10 of 13 shots and went on a 22-5 run. Notae scored the last four points of 13 straight that made it 64-59 with 12:55 to play.

North Florida then reeled off 13 in a row, seven points from Trip Day, for a 78-70 lead at the six minute mark. Notae's 3-point at 1:58 finished a 7-0 run for Jacksonville that tied the game at 84.

Jace Hogan had 18 points and 11 rebounds for Jacksonville.

Day scored 19 points and JT Escobar had 18 for North Florida.