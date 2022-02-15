Notable quotes from the 2022 Beijing Olympics: Feb. 15, 2022

BEIJING — Here are some notable quotes from the 2022 Beijing Olympics on Feb. 15, 2022:

"When something takes your passion away for six months of your life, you have to put it in a closet, it's hard ... since I was 16 years old, I'm travelling the whole world every year, snowboarding every day, and now you have to stop for six months. I just really wished I was going to be able to one day to snowboard again.

"Snowboarding definitely kept me motivated on those hardest days, the days that I actually wanted to give up."

-- Big air bronze medallist Max Parrot on undergoing chemotherapy to treat Hodgkin lymphoma.

---

"We're giving everything we have. We're all going to the blackout zone. We were just going to cross the line having spent it all."

-- Speed skater Isabelle Weidemann, who won a gold medal in the team pursuit with teammates Valerie Maltais and Ivanie Blondin. It was Weidemann's third medal of the Games.

---

"Once we were here it's kind of like sports prison. You're just chilling. You don't do anything. Which isn't that bad, you get lots of rest, hanging out."

-- Canadian snowboarder Mark McMorris on living in Beijing's closed loop.

---

"She's pretty devastated. I think as anybody would be, you know? You get here, you want to do your best, you know your friends and family are there, you know your country is supporting you. You want to do as best as possible.

"She's pretty gutted, but she's a tough little girl and I think she'll bounce back."

-- Freestyle Canada chief executive officer Peter Judge after Canadian freestyle skier Olivia Asselin pulled out of the women's slopestyle event. Asselin tweaked her knee in training, and Judge said she was also struggling with the pressures of competing at an Olympics.



---

"I think we know that history, but we're going to give ourselves a blank slate. We look at it as an opportunity to go out there and claim a gold rather than looking at the history books and what has happened."

Story continues

Canadian forward Brianne Jenner on the upcoming women's hockey final against the archrival Americans.

---

"I really enjoyed my performance tonight, (although) it didn't go the way I wanted it to. We all have events that are disappointing. This was just one of them for me, but I'm so proud of how I've managed myself here. I'm going to continue focusing on what I can do to be better in the individual event because it was my dream to come here to the Olympics, and it continues to be my dream."

-- Canadian figure skater Madeline Schizas, who finished 20th in the women's short program

---

"We all know that we’re at that level, and you can take confidence from that. And I think that allows you to just relax and trust what you’ve doing, because it’s not something different just because it’s the Games. You’re doing more of the same, but just hopefully in the best form of your life."

-- Biathlete Christian Gow on the Canadian team's consistent performances in Beijing. The men's 4x7.5km relay team achieved its best ever result on Tuesday, finishing 6th.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 15, 2022.

The Canadian Press