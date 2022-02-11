Notable quotes from the 2022 Beijing Olympics: Feb. 11, 2022

BEIJING — Here are some notable quotes from Olympians at the 2022 Beijing Games on Feb. 11, 2022:


"If I don't throw up after a race, it means I didn't go all out. So I'm happy I threw up. I like pain. I love skating. And for me, the longer the better, the longer you get to skate the better. It kind of drives me."

— Speedskater Graeme Fish of Moose Jaw, Sask., on vomiting immediately after his sixth-place finish in the 10,000.

---

"I struggled with a cold for about four weeks and have missed four weeks of proper training because of it. I think the 10k was just too long. I tried to give it my all, but it just wasn't enough today."

—Speedskater Ted-Jan Bloemen of Calgary, who failed to medal for the second consecutive event, finishing eighth in the 10,000 metres.

---

“It would be really, really hard to go through undefeated, for sure. It's just such a deep field. We knew that was going to happen."

—Canadian curler Jennifer Jones, whose 12-match undefeated streak at the Olympics dating back to the 2014 Sochi Games came to an end with an 8-5 loss to Japan.

---

"We went sledding. It was icy, slid off the trail there with the sled, ended up hitting a tree, and fracturing the ribs."

"Very fortunate that it wasn't any worse."

—Canada's men's hockey coach Claude Julien, describing the accident that nearly kept him away from the team in Beijing.

---

"We have the same questions as everyone else about the team figure skating case. It's important that a fair process unfolds and the integrity of sport is protected. Our hope is that this is resolved quickly and the medallists get the medal moment they've earned here in Beijing."

—Eric Myles, the Canadian Olympic Committee's chief sport officer, on the ongoing doping situation involving Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva.

---

"I really attacked and put it all on the line through all the sections. There were little mistakes here and there but it was a really tight race."

—Skier Marie-Michele Gagnon of Lac-Etchemin, Que., on her 14th-place finish in the women's super-G, 1.14 seconds behind the gold medallist.

---

"I can’t help but think if I would have hit the podium in third, I would have wanted second. And if I’d have gotten second, I would’ve wanted first. It’s just the fighter in me, and I’m always hoping for more.”

—Legendary American snowboarder Shaun White, a triple gold medallist, after ending his career with a fourth-place finish in the halfpipe.

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 11, 2022.

The Canadian Press

