Notable quotes from the 2020 Tokyo Olympics: Aug. 7, 2021

TOKYO — Here are some notable quotes from Canadians and other athletes at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics on Aug. 7, 2021.

"These Games, I waited long, long, long for them, and I've given everything I have, and I'm super proud that I was able to finish this on such a great note with Katie."

--Canadian canoe sprinter Laurence Vincent-Lapointe after winning her second medal of the Tokyo Olympics, a bronze in the women's C-2 500 metres with teammate Katie Vincent. Women's canoe made its debut at the Tokyo Olympics.

-----

"I had given up any kind of Olympic aspirations, I never thought I'd be back to the Olympics. I was moving on with my life."

--Marathoner Malindi Elmore after finishing ninth in the women's marathon. The 41-year-old from Kelowna, B.C., competed in her first Olympics since 2004. She retired from track in 2012 before coming back in 2019.

-----

"I think we both ran with a lot of gratitude. And that is what sort of propelled us in those latter stages of the race, when it was hot, and we were tired. And there's blisters all over my feet. Malindi is (near) puking. It was carnage. And we were still passing women. We were hanging in there and pushing right to the end. It was a good day."

--Vancouver's Natasha Wodak, 39, who finished 13th in the women's marathon, reflecting on her and Elmore's race. Wodak and Elmore are two of the oldest members of Team Canada in Japan.

-----

"It would have been easy for me to, once I was out of medal contention, just to give up. But we said 'Let's just fight for every shot and try to make a climb here.' I think that's really important.

"People think courage is a big thing but sometimes it's just doing your best in that moment and always trying to do the next right thing."

--Golfer Brooke Henderson after shooting a 4-under 67, her best round of the Summer Games, to finish the women's golf tournament tied for 29th at 4 under overall.

-----

"Unfortunately I had to race against my teammate, who I train with every single day. We joked about saving our match sprint for the Olympics, it was preferably in the final, but unfortunately we had to do it in quarters. I’m happy with the win. I’m sad that we can’t go to semis together, but I know she’ll kill it in the 5-8 (placement race)."

--Track cyclist Kelsey Mitchell, who beat fellow Canadian Lauriane Genest in the quarterfinal of the women's sprint to advance to Sunday's semifinal. Mitchell will face 2020 world champion Emma Hinze of Germany.

-----

"I'm certainly disappointed, but I think I'm even more motivated for Paris and the next three years.

“Finishing 13th in the world at 18, I certainly have a few years ahead of me to get stronger physically and mentally.”

--Canadian diver Nathan Zsombor-Murray after missing a place in the men's 10-metre platform final by 2.55 points. Only the top 12 divers advanced past the semifinal.

-----

“We all came in with that goal of, ‘Let’s finish this thing off. Let’s build a family. Let’s build this team. Let’s grow this team every day.' ... Man, it’s just incredible to be a part of something so special, and I’m bonding with these guys for life, this family for life."

--U.S. basketball star Kevin Durant, who scored 29 points to lead the Americans to a 87-82 victory over France in the gold-medal game.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 7, 2021.

The Canadian Press