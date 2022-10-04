Notable comments about some of Marlins’ top arms, including potential role change for one

Barry Jackson
·8 min read
Daniel A. Varela/dvarela@miamiherald.com

Part 5 of a six-part series on the Miami Marlins’ latest rebuild and where the franchise goes from here.

As the Marlins’ complete Year 5 of the new ownership group’s rebuild, there are two big concerns: the organization’s lack of quality position players and the enormous disparity between their payroll and the other four teams in the National League East.

But here’s one big positive: Much of the young pitching has developed. Health provided, the Marlins have the components for an above-average big league rotation, headlined by Sandy Alcantara, Pablo Lopez, Edward Cabrera much-improved Jesus Luzardo.

But there are some questions beyond ace Alcantara, who’s a strong candidate for the National League Cy Young award.

Lopez — under team control for two more seasons — might be traded for offensive help; the Marlins and Yankees exchanged offers before the trade deadline.

The Marlins also might get inquiries about Luzardo; if he’s dealt (which would be a surprise), this would be selling with his value at its highest.

Sixto Sanchez, Max Meyer and Jake Eder all have had serious injuries. Sanchez hasn’t pitched since 2020 and is having another surgery; Meyer will miss the 2022 season after Tommy John surgery and Eder missed this past season after Tommy John surgery.

Trevor Rogers regressed considerably this season.

The Marlins’ other two top pitching prospects — Eury Perez and Cabrera — are still works in progress. Cabrera pitched well, producing a 3.01 ERA in 14 starts for the Marlins in the second half of the season. Perez hasn’t made his Major League debut.

Pitching coach Mel Stottlemyre Jr. assessed the pitchers rated first (Perez), second (Meyer) and 11th (Sanchez) on the Marlins’ 2022 preseason top 30 MLB.com prospect list.

He and outgoing manager Don Mattingly also shared thoughts on Cabrera and Braxton Garrett, who both showed considerable improvement:

Stottlemyre on Cabrera: “He’s got a monster ceiling. A lot of the same things I saw with Sandy I see in this kid. As we know, it took Sandy quite awhile to show what he’s capable of doing and who he’s become. Four years I’ve been here with Sandy. I think a lot of the same things with this kid [Cabrera].

“We definitely haven’t seen the finished product. We’ve seen glimpses of really, really good stuff. The approach part, we’re still working through that. That’s a work in progress.”

And now? The priorities are “just getting him to trust his stuff. Trust his fastball and what he has within him, without trying to get him to do too much. And the trust factor, that takes time.

“What I really like about him is he cares and he hasn’t settled for just being OK. He wants to get better. I give some credit to Sandy with that. And his work in between [starts] has been really good. Look, it’s going to take some time. This guy is going to be a dude.”

The view here: Unless it’s for an overwhelming package, don’t trade Cabrera for offensive help. The skill set is too tantalizing.

Even before Meyer needed Tommy John surgery last month, some scouts have said they believe Meyer is better suited to be a reliever than starter. The Marlins’ front office has said they view him as a starter.

What does Stottlemyre think?

“I haven’t been around him a lot, but if I didn’t know anything about him and was out watching him and looking at his tools and how he attacks and how he’s wired, it probably leans more on a bullpen guy. It’s a little bit max effort [with his delivery]. He comes at you with a slider. It’s two really, really good pitches and one wipeout pitch.

“He doesn’t have a lot of pro innings. I never like to pin a guy down into one or the other too early. But in fairness, you’ve got to give him time as a starter, see how his changeup develops, see how he reacts to getting through the lineup three times and where his adjustments are. He is wired a lot like a bullpen guy.”

Meyer allowed five runs in six innings in parts of two Marlins starts, after posting a 3.88 ERA in 12 starts at Triple A Jacksonville.

MLB.com said “the next step will be refining his command. While there’s no reason he shouldn’t pitch in the front half of a big-league rotation, his stuff and competitive makeup could make him a lights-out closer if so desired.”

Sanchez: He hasn’t pitched in a game two years because of shoulder problems, and where he goes from here is anybody’s guess. On Wednesday, he will undergo undergo arthroscopic bursectomy surgery on his throwing shoulder; the hope is he will be ready by the start of next season.

Stottlemyre’s view on Sanchez: “I’ve told people this: I’ve had Max Scherzer, I’ve had Felix Hernandez [two former Cy Young winners], I’ve had some great ones, including Sandy.

“Sixto probably has as good a feel as any young pitcher I’ve ever had that has come to the big leagues as quick as he has with electric weapons that can pitch the way that he does.

“If I ask him to change his hand position on a pitch, it comes easy and quick. It’s special. It really is. We’ve got to find a way to get him healthy, because that stuff he has is only as good as his ability to stay healthy.”

The key player acquired in the J.T. Realmuto trade with Philadelphia remains very much an unknown, because of a history of shoulder trouble.

His career big-league numbers, all from 2020: 3-2, 3.46 ERA in seven starts.

He missed all of the 2021 season after hurting his shoulder in March and having surgery to repair a small tear in his posterior capsule in July.

Perez: The right-hander is rated by MLB.com the 10th best prospect in baseball.

“I’ve watched him a lot,” Stottlemyre said. “He’s obviously been the talk of the organization. Simple delivery, great stuff, pitchability. I watched Felix as an 18-year-old in Double A. They’re different, but they’re a lot alike in terms of where they were in their development. This guy is not too far away.

“Clayton Kershaw, I saw him come up from Double A and come up to the big leagues and struggle a little bit. Those are two giants. Scherzer came quick. Without him pitching in the big leagues, it’s hard to put him in that category. But he’s headed down that path.

“The thing I love about him is as big as he is [6-8], he’s got power to his stuff, but he repeats his delivery. Big guys have a lot of moving parts and sometimes things get away from them, and they’re not able to get them back. Man, he’s special.

“The organization is going to have to be patient with him. We need to let him check all the boxes off in player development. When they come up to this level, there are other challenges that he never even dreamed of attacking and having to deal with.”

This season, Perez had a 4.08 ERA in 17 starts at Double A Pensacola, with 106 strikeouts, 62 hits allowed and 25 walks in 75 innings. He tied a minor-league record by striking out the first eight batters in Pensacola’s final game of the season, as the Blue Wahoos won the Southern League title.

Last season, he had a 1.61 ERA in 15 starts at Jupiter.

MLB.com said “Perez produces his intriguing stuff with a smooth delivery and little effort. He keeps his long limbs in sync with outstanding body control for someone his size and age and locates his pitches where he wants. He excelled while facing much older competition, exuding maturity and mound presence, and should continue to move rapidly.”

Garrett impressed the organization, posting a 3.56 ERA in 16 starts, with 83 strikeouts in 83 innings.

He had a 5.30 ERA in nine previous starts in the big leagues.

“This guy probably has grown more than any of our other guys this year,” Mattingly said. “He kind of changed his arm angle just a little bit in the offseason. He’s throwing a two seam now, with a four, two breaking balls and a changeup.

“He’s showed he can get the ball to all parts of the plate and away from lefties and righties and he can go up and down. This guy is really competitive and smart and picks things up. He may have made some of the biggest jumps this year as far as saying this guy has a chance to pitch in the big leagues for a while.”

The view here: Either trade the Garrett for a position player while his value is up, or go into next season projecting him as a back-end starter.

Here’s Part 1 of the series on whatever happened to the Marlins’ top 35 position players during this regime, and how few so far have worked out.

Here’s Part 2 of the series on the team’s top 10 position prospects and the team’s growing payroll disparity within their division.

Here’s Part 3 of the series on some of the other position prospects.

Here’s Part 4 on how the Marlins plan to fundamentally change the way they construct their team offensively.

Latest Stories

  • Blue Jays manager John Schneider gives update on Kevin Gausman's injury

    Blue Jays interim manager John Schneider spoke with the media after Sunday's win over the Boston Red Sox and discussed what caused Kevin Gausman to leave the game early.

  • Nylander, Kerfoot lead Maple Leafs in 5-1 pre-season win over Canadiens

    MONTREAL — Toronto Maple Leafs winger Nick Robertson stacked up three points for the second consecutive NHL pre-season game. After recording two goals and one assist against the Ottawa Senators last Friday, the 21-year-old recorded three assists in a 5-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Monday night. ”He's just playing really good hockey right now,” said Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe about Robertson. “He's doing things that he needs to do to show that he's wanting a spot on the team and that

  • Blue Jays scoreboard watching: Toronto can taste top wild card

    The Blue Jays' magic number for clinching the top wild card is down to two.

  • Report: Leafs, Oilers, Senators among teams interested in Jakob Chychrun

    A handful of Canadian teams have their eye on Jakob Chychrun.

  • Maple Leafs' Rasmus Sandin went looking for mushrooms to take mind off contract talks

    Rasmus Sandin found a unique way to distract himself this summer.

  • Springer leads Blue Jays to 9-0 win as Toronto finally celebrates making playoffs

    TORONTO — Vladimir Guerrero Jr. gave the Toronto Blue Jays a reason to celebrate. Not that they needed it. Guerrero hit a two-run homer in the third inning and George Springer had a three-run shot as part of a four-run sixth as the Blue Jays routed the Boston Red Sox 9-0 on Friday. The emphatic win came before a champagne-soaked party in Toronto's clubhouse that had been planned for more than a day after the Blue Jays had clinched a post-season berth on their day off. "My thought was 'you know w

  • Canadiens GM calls Juraj Slafkovsky's preseason play 'underwhelming'

    Juraj Slafkovsky isn't off to the best of starts with the Montreal Canadiens.

  • Montreal trips D.C. United 1-0, focuses on shot at top spot

    MONTREAL — CF Montreal will have it all to play for on Decision Day, sitting only two points behind first place in the Eastern Conference after a nervy 1-0 win over D.C. United on Saturday evening. A Donovan Pines own goal was the sole difference between Montreal (19-9-5) and United (7-20-6), who suffered their 20th loss of the Major Soccer League season. Montreal got on the front foot immediately, dictating the pace, dominating possession, and creating a golden opportunity inside the first 10 m

  • What will Scottie Barnes average in 2022-23 Raptors season?

    Amit Mann is joined by Esfandiar Baraheni of theScore to project how many points, rebounds, assists and more Scottie Barnes will average in his second NBA season. Full video projecting the season averages of several Raptors is available on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Defence dominates in Calgary Stampeders' 29-2 win over Toronto Argonauts

    CALGARY — Cam Judge's 71-yard interception return for a touchdown late in the fourth quarter highlighted a stellar performance by the Calgary Stampeders' defence in a 29-2 win over the visiting Toronto Argonauts on Saturday. After serving a one-game suspension for punching B.C. Lions receiver Lucky Whitehead, Judge swung momentum to Calgary when he picked off McLeod Bethel-Thompson for a converted touchdown and a 21-2 lead with just over four minutes remaining in the game. "I let the guys down l

  • Fantasy hockey: 5 takeaways for your mock drafts

    Fantasy hockey mock drafts are a great way to experiment and prepare for when the real thing rolls around. Here's what we've learned from ours.

  • How will off-ball Fred VanVleet impact his 2022-23 per game stats?

    The Toronto Raptors are shifting Fred VanVleet to a more off-ball role to tap into his catch and shoot jumper. Can he still be an All-Star? How will that impact his per game stats? Amit Mann is joined by Esfandiar Baraheni to discuss. Full video projecting the season averages of several Raptors is available on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Canada falls to Australia in women's basketball World Cup bronze medal match

    Canada's women's basketball team's hopes of claiming its first World Cup medal since 1986 fell short on Saturday, after a 95-65 loss to hosts Australia in the bronze medal match. Still, the Canadian squad (4-3) advanced further than they had in any World Cup in 36 years, when the country earned bronze. WNBA star Kia Nurse of Hamilton, Ont., kept Canada in the game with 19 points in the first half as Australia led 51-43 at the break. She didn't score in the second half. "Obviously, it didn't end

  • Montreal Canadiens' retooled front office is focused on player development

    MONTREAL — When Jeff Gorton signed on to become the Montreal Canadiens’ new executive vice-president of hockey operations last fall, the two pillars he wanted to improve were hockey development and analytics. The Canadiens headed into the first training camp of Gorton’s and general manager Kent Hughes’s era with a retooled hockey development team. New to the team are Olympic gold medallist Marie-Phillip Poulin as player development consultant, Scott Pellerin as hockey development consultant and

  • Blackhawks assign prospect Lukas Reichel to Rockford

    CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Blackhawks assigned forward prospect Lukas Reichel to the minors on Tuesday. The 20-year-old was selected by Chicago with the No. 17 pick in the 2020 draft. He made his NHL debut last season and recorded an assist in 11 games. Sending Reichel back to Rockford puts him in position to play major minutes with the AHL team, instead of a smaller role with the rebuilding Blackhawks. Forwards Mike Hardman, Cole Guttman, Michal Teply and Josiah Slavin and defensemen Isaak Phil

  • Donato scores in OT as Seattle Kraken edge Vancouver Canucks 4-3

    VANCOUVER — It wasn't a game that mattered in the standings, but head coach Bruce Boudreau was still disappointed in how his Vancouver Canucks let a third-period lead evaporate on Thursday. Coming into the final frame, the Canucks were up 3-1 on the visiting Seattle Kraken. Twenty minutes later, the game was tied, forcing overtime, where Ryan Donato scored to give the Kraken a 4-3 comeback win in the pre-season matchup. “That’s what we talked about in between periods, is winning teams protect th

  • What does Pascal Siakam need to become a top-5 player?

    Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam stated on media day that he has ambition to become a top 5 player in the NBA. How close is he to that? Where does he needs to improve and how can his teammates help? Full video projecting the season averages of several Raptors is available on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Winnipeg Blue Bombers re-acquire Darby Jr. from Hamilton Tiger-Cats

    WINNIPEG — Alden Darby Jr. is back with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. The Bombers acquired Darby from the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Tuesday for defensive end Cedric Wilcots II. This marks the second time in as many years Winnipeg has traded for Darby. The Bombers acquired him from Toronto on July 21, 2021 from Toronto. Darby appeared in 11 regular-season games with Winnipeg and helped the club win a second straight Grey Cup title. He signed with Hamilton in the off-season as a free agent. Darby had 23

  • Dominant Raptors feed off crowd to beat Jazz 114-82 in pre-season debut

    EDMONTON — The Toronto Raptors opened their exhibition season on Sunday by being simply dominant in their Canadian home away from home. Pre-season or not, holding an NBA team — even one that is in rebuilding mode like the Utah Jazz — to just 33 second-half points is remarkable. And that’s what the Raptors did in a 114-82 blowout win at Rogers Place. Leading by only one entering the second half, the Toronto Raptors began the third quarter by going on a 17-3 run in the pre-season opener for both t

  • Nick Robertson takes shot at Leafs top-six

    Toronto forward Nick Robertson has impressed during Leafs preseason, scoring multiple goals, and the 21-year-old is making his case for a role on a top-six line with John Tavares and William Nylander.