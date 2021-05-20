Notable college QBs have been changing positions for years

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·6 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Tim Tebow wasn’t the first — and surely won’t be the last — college quarterback to switch positions in the NFL. The 2007 Heisman Trophy winner is, however, the first to do it more than a decade after making his professional debut.

Tebow signed a one-year contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday and is returning to pro football for the first time since getting released by Philadelphia a week before the 2015 season opener.

The former Florida star and 2010 first-round draft pick by Denver is reuniting with his college coach, Urban Meyer, and trying to revive his career as a tight end following a five-year baseball stint in the New York Mets’ organization.

No one expects Tebow’s latest transition to be an easy one, especially at age 33.

Here’s a look at other notable college QBs who made position changes much earlier as pros:

— Marlin Briscoe, Omaha University: “The Magician” became the professional football’s first Black starting quarterback with Denver in 1968, going 2-3 with 14 touchdown passes in that role. He asked for his release the following year in hopes of remaining at QB. But he signed with Buffalo, which already had Jack Kemp, Tom Flores and James “Shack” Harris. So Briscoe moved to wideout, where he played eight more seasons. He topped 1,000 yards in 1970 with the Bills and won consecutive Super Bowls with Miami, finishing his career with 33 TDs (30 receiving, three rushing).

— Josh Cribbs, Kent State: Signed with Cleveland as an undrafted free agent in 2005 and became one of the NFL's most dangerous returners. Cribbs spent 10 years in the league, finishing with 17 touchdowns and three Pro Bowl appearances.

— Nolan Cromwell, Kansas: After starting his college career as a safety, Cromwell moved to the other side of the ball and broke several Big Eight and NCAA rushing records for quarterbacks. The Rams drafted him in the second round in 1977 as a defensive back. He was a three-time All-Pro in an 11-year career.

— Eric Crouch, Nebraska: The 2001 Heisman Trophy winner reluctantly switched to receiver but never got on the field with St. Louis, which drafted him in the third round in 2002. He landed in NFL Europe in 2005 and moved to safety.

— Julian Edelman, Kent State: The three-time Super Bowl champion and Super Bowl 53 MVP was a three-year starting quarterback in college before New England drafted him in the seventh round in 2009. He scored 42 TDs in 11 years with the Patriots, mostly as a wide receiver, but also spent time as a defensive back.

— Armanti Edwards, Appalachian State: A third-round pick by Carolina in 2010, Edwards rarely saw action at receiver in four NFL seasons. He was much more productive in the Canadian Football League.

— Scott Frost, Nebraska: After going 24-2 and winning a national championship with the Cornhuskers, Frost switched to safety and was a third-round pick by the Jets in 1998. He started just one game in three years with New York and was a backup with three other teams.

— Jim Jensen, Boston University: After going 17-3-1 with the Terriers, Jensen was drafted by Miami in the 11th round in 1981 as a quarterback. Buried on the depth chart behind David Woodley, Don Strock and eventually Dan Marino, Jensen found a niche as a do-it-all guy who made plays on special teams and as a running back, receiver and tight end.

— Matt Jones, Arkansas: The 6-foot-6 Jones impressed scouts at the NFL combine with his speed and jumping ability. Jacksonville grabbed him with the 21st pick in the 2005 draft and turned him into a receiver. Just as he was getting a feel for the position, he was suspended for violating the league’s substance abuse policy.

— Nick Marshall, Auburn: Invited to the Senior Bowl as a quarterback, Marshall switched to cornerback during the week and signed with Jacksonville as an undrafted rookie. He started one game in two years with the Jaguars and Jets.

— Brian Mitchell, Southwestern Louisiana: First player in NCAA history to pass for more than 5,000 yards and run for more than 3,000. A fifth-round pick by Washington in 1990, he moved to running back and became one of the best returners in NFL history, topping 2,000 all-purpose yards four times in five years.

— Terrelle Pryor, Ohio State: A third-round pick in the 2011 supplemental draft, he started 10 games at QB for the Raiders, with nine touchdowns and 11 interceptions. He moved to receiver and had brief stops with various teams; 2016 with Cleveland — 77 catches, 1,007 yards and four TDs — was by far the best season of his seven-year career.

— Antwaan Randle El, Indiana: The Big Ten’s Offensive Player of the Year in 2001 switched to receiver before the 2002 draft. Pittsburgh chose him in the second round. He caught 370 passes for 4,467 yards and 15 touchdowns in nine seasons with the Steelers and Washington. Also threw a TD pass in Super Bowl 40.

— Denard Robinson, Michigan: The Big Ten’s Offensive Player of the Year in 2010 switched to running back before the 2013 draft. Jacksonville selected him in the fifth round and listed him as a receiver so he could wear No. 16. He spent four seasons with the Jaguars, totaling 1,368 yards from scrimmage and scoring five times.

— Michael Robinson, Penn State: A dual-threat quarterback in 2005, Robinson was the Big Ten's Offensive Player of the Year after throwing for 17 TDs and running for 11. He landed in San Francisco as a fourth-round pick and played fullback most of his eight-year career.

— Freddie Solomon, University of Tampa: “Fabulous Freddie” was the offensive MVP of the 1974 East-West Shrine game as a QB. Miami drafted him as a receiver in 1975, and in a game against Buffalo the following year, he scored touchdowns rushing, receiving and on a punt return. He later won two Super Bowls with San Francisco and finished an 11-year NFL career with 9,266 all-purpose yards and 63 touchdowns.

— Kordell Stewart, Colorado: “Slash” was a second-round pick by Pittsburgh in 1995. He began his pro career as a receiver but got a chance to play QB in 1997 and made the Pro Bowl in 2001. He started 87 games at QB, but one of the more memorable performances late in his 11-year career came as Baltimore’s emergency punter in 2004.

— Brad Smith, Missouri: A fourth-rounder by the Jets in 2006, Smith was a versatile, seldom-used receiver probably at his best as a returner and wildcat QB. He played nine seasons, five with the Jets, and finished with nearly 5,000 all-purpose yards and 14 TDs.

— Logan Thomas, Virginia Tech: Arizona drafted Thomas in the fourth round in 2014, taking a chance on a QB who set school passing records for yards and touchdowns. He made his NFL debut in relief of an injured Drew Stanton and finished 1 of 8 passing for 81 yards and a touchdown. Thomas switched to tight end two years later, playing with Buffalo and Detroit before landing in Washington, where he had a breakout 2020, catching 72 passes for 670 yards and six TDs.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Mark Long, The Associated Press

Latest Stories

  • If the Maple Leafs trip, it won't be because Kyle Dubas didn't do his job

    Maple Leafs GM Kyle Dubas has built a roster worthy of Stanley Cup contention.

  • Regrettably, it seems Nazem Kadri hasn't learned

    Nazem Kadri is facing another postseason suspension after a concussive hit on Justin Faulk.

  • PGA Championship 2021: Rory McIlroy stumbles in return to Kiawah

    Rory McIlroy struggled yet again at his latest attempt at a major.

  • 2021 NBA first-round playoff previews: (2) Phoenix Suns vs. (7) Los Angeles Lakers

    The Western Conference’s second-seeded Phoenix Suns and seventh-seeded Los Angeles Lakers meet in the first round of the 2021 NBA playoffs. L.A. beat the Golden State Warriors in the play-in tournament.

  • NBA playoffs odds: Why are the 76ers such a disrespected No. 1 seed?

    The 76ers are the East's top seed, but the odds aren't treating them that way.

  • Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov says he tested positive for COVID-19 for second time

    Washington Capitals center Evgeny Kuznetsov revealed that his latest absence was once again due to COVID-19.

  • Julian Edelman still not planning to join Bucs despite Tom Brady's trolling

    Edelman-to-Bucs rumors die hard.

  • Seven medical professionals charged with homicide in death of Diego Maradona

    Diego Maradona's medical team allegedly performed in an "inappropriate" and "reckless" manner with the soccer legend.

  • French Open 2021: Betting odds, tips for Roland Garros

    Running down a few of the wagering options at the upcoming French Open.

  • CC Sabathia rips Tony La Russa over HR controversy: 'He shouldn't be f***ing managing that team'

    CC Sabathia dropped plenty of f-bombs in his rant about Tony La Russa.

  • Nazem Kadri ejected from Avs-Blues Game 3 after obliterating Justin Faulk

    Nazem Kadri's playoff career with the Maple Leafs was marred by untimely suspensions and controversy. Here we go again.

  • 'Guy can't control himself:' Brayden Schenn on Nazem Kadri's hit to Justin Faulk

    The St. Louis Blues weren't happy about Nazem Kadri's hit to the head of Justin Faulk.

  • Stanley Cup playoffs preview: Is the North ready to be competitive yet?

    The Maple Leafs and Oilers are clear favorites to advance in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

  • 2021 Stanley Cup playoffs: Round 1 matchups, schedule, TV channels

    The road to the NHL's final four starts this weekend with Washington and Boston kicking things off.

  • Watch live Premier League and Serie A this week with a free trial

    With the Premier League and Serie A winding down, four games could dictate next year's Champions League races.

  • Don't miss a thing: Subscribe to the Raptors Reaction newsletter

    Get news, analysis, memes and more delivered to your inbox the morning after every Raptors game.

  • Duggar slam, Crawford 6 RBIs, Giants rout Reds 19-4 & sweep

    CINCINNATI (AP) — Steven Duggar hit his first career grand slam in a nine-run third inning, Brandon Crawford drove in six runs and the San Francisco Giants routed the Cincinnati Reds 19-4 on Thursday to sweep a four-game series. Darin Ruf had four hits, including a two-run homer in third. Crawford hit a three-run homer in the fifth, becoming the Giants first primary shortstop with 11 homers in a season's first 37 games. San Francisco outscored Cincinnati 33-9 in the series and extended its winning streak to five. The NL West-leading Giants, who have the best record in the major leagues at 28-16 after a 6-2 trip, set season highs for runs and hits (16). Johnny Cueto (3-1) gave up one run and five hits in five innings against his former team, exiting after 89 pitches with a 14-1 lead. Tyler Mahle (2-2) allowed seven runs, seven hits and two walks in two innings, raising his ERA from 2.93 to 4.20, Mahle allowed the first six batters of the third inning to reach on two walks and four singles as the Giants scored three runs for a 4-0 lead. Michael Feliz relieved, and Duggar hit a full-count fastball on the seventh pitch of the at-bat 427 feet to center. Eugenio Suárez hit a two-run homer for the Reds in the eighth off left-hander José Álvarez. TRAINERS ROOM Giants: RHP Logan Webb was placed on the 10-day injured list after straining his right shoulder in Monday night's game. Álvarez (ankle) was reinstated from the injured list. Reds: INF Mike Moustakas, absent from the starting lineup for five games with a bruised heel, was put on the 10-day injured list, retroactive to Wednesday. INF/OF Nick Senzel also was out again with a sore knee and other injuries, but manager David Bell said he could return to the lineup on Friday. The Reds recalled INF Max Schrock from Triple-A Louisville to replace Moustakas. UP NEXT Giants: Returned home for a three-game weekend set with the Los Angeles Dodgers. LHP Alex Wood (5-0) starts against RHP Trevor Bauer (4-2) on Friday. Reds: RHP Jeff Hoffman (2-3) starts Friday against Milwaukee and RHP Adrian Houser (3-4). ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports ___ Follow Mitch Stacy at http://twitter.com/mitchstacy Mitch Stacy, The Associated Press

  • Ranking Louisville extortion cases, Matt Campbell turns down NFL, Stanford brings back sports

    When extortion and collegiate athletics meet, you can bet Dan Wetzel, Pete Thamel and SI's Pat Forde will cover it. Former Lousiville basketball coach Dino Gaudio has been charged in a federal case after he tried to extort Chris Mack. Can Louisville hang a banner as the only school with multiple federal extortion cases recently? CBS reported that Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell turned down a long and lucrative deal to become the Detriot Lions coach. Will he ever leave Ames, Iowa? Stanford backtracked on shutting down eleven sports this past week. What does it mean for Olympic sports as a whole? The guys also chat about the Week one CFB television schedule that was released this week.

  • PGA Championship 2021: Will Zalatoris drains incredible fairway eagle to save rough start

    After carding two bogeys on his first four holes, Will Zalatoris hit a 119-yard approach shot for eagle Thursday.

  • Rays push winning streak to 7, beat O's 10-1 for sweep

    BALTIMORE (AP) — Joey Wendle homered twice, Rich Hill combined with his bullpen on a two-hitter and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Baltimore Orioles 10-1 Thursday to extend their winning streak to seven games. Tampa Bay outscored the Orioles 32-14 and out-hit them 43-22 during its first three-game sweep at Camden Yards since May 17-19, 2013. The Rays at 26-19 are seven games over .500 for the first time this year. They hit 17 homers during the streak, their longest since winning eight in a row from Aug. 19-26, 2018, and have averaged nine runs per game during the spurt. Baltimore has lost 10 of 12 and at 17-26 is a season-high nine games under .500. The Orioles fell to a majors-worst 6-18 at home. Hill (3-1) extended his scoreless streak to 20 2/3 innings before major leagues RBIs leader Trey Mancini homered leading off the fourth. Hill allowed one run and two hits in six innings with four strikeouts, earning victories in consecutive starts for the first time since winning three in a row in June 2019. He has lowered his ERA from 8.82 to 3.89 over his last five starts. Trevor Richards struck out two in a perfect seventh, and Louis Head pitched two hitless innings around a pair of leadoff walks and a hit batter. Baltimore starter Dean Kremer (0-4) gave up four runs, five hits and four walks in three innings. Wendle hit a solo homer over the right-center field fence leading off the second against, and Randy Arozarena hit a three-run homer for a 4-0 lead. Arozarena, who homered twice in Wednesday’s victory, added a run-scoring single as part of his first big league four-hit game. He hit .500 (8 for 16) in the series and had consecutive four-RBI games. Wendle also homered in the ninth against Baltimore infielder Stevie Wilkerson. A pitch after being jeered for missing a 45 mph curveball, Wendle went deep to right-center. TRAINER’S ROOM Rays: Manager Kevin Cash said RHP Michael Wacha (right hamstring tightness) threw well in a session Wednesday and could be activated this weekend. “It’s probably fair to assume we’d like to have him back in some scenario over this upcoming Toronto series,” Cash said. Orioles: Manager Brandon Hyde said OF Anthony Santander (left ankle sprain) is expected to be activated Friday. … RHP Dillon Tate (left hamstring strain) will begin throwing off a mound in the next few days and is about two weeks from returning. … RHP Mac Sceroler (shoulder tendinitis) is throwing multiple innings to hitters at extended spring training O’S OPEN UP The Orioles will eliminate capacity restrictions starting June 1. “That’s great news for everybody,” Hyde said. “It means we’re slowly but surely getting back to normal, which is a great feeling.” Social distancing between groups of fans will no longer be enforced, but fans will be required to wear masks as part of Baltimore City’s continuing health mandates. UP NEXT Rays: Tampa Bay’s begins a four-game series with Toronto in Dunedin, Florida., on Friday. RHP Tyler Glasnow (4-2, 2.35 ERA) is 0-3 with a 6.44 ERA in seven starts against the Blue Jays. Orioles: RHP Jorge López (1-4, 6.35) starts Friday at Washington as Baltimore begins a three-city, 10-game trip. ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Patrick Stevens, The Associated Press