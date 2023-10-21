Do not write Luton Town off just yet – they are going to give staying up a right go first

Substitute Elijah Adebayo (right) completed Luton Town's comeback in stoppage time - Reuters/Chris Radburn

Could it happen? Could Luton Town actually survive? Four defeats form their first four games suggested nature and status would take their course. A month later, they have a home point and four away ones to their name and yesterday they recovered from Nottingham Forest taking a two-goal lead to both take a point and make one. They are outside the trapdoor and have an impetus which currently eludes Burnley, AFC Bournemouth and Sheffield United.

Soon after half-time, Chris Wood scored an excellent goal, assisted by Anthony Elanga. On came Andros Townsend, lachrymose after being spurned by Burnley, for his debut. Ross Barkley added midfield serenity and Elijah Adebayo enhanced the striking threat.

Wood promptly scored again, courtesy of another Elanga assist. Luton looked down and out until the 83rd minute when Forest gave away a cheap free-kick on Luton’s left. Townsend’s effort bobbled apologetically towards goal. “It was the worst delivery of the day,” sighed Steve Cooper, the Forest head coach. Alas for Forest, first Serge Aurier, then Harry Toffolo made a hash of clearing it and the constantly threatening Chiedozie Ogbene sweetly volleyed his first top tier goal past Matt Turner.

Still Forest looked safe. Luton picked and probed until eight added minutes put additional spring in their step. Two of those minutes had passed when they pulled level via Route 1. Tom Lockyer hoofed a long ball forwards. Elijah Adebayo outmuscled Joe Worrall and cracked in the loose ball in front of the delirious away support. Afterwards, for the second game in a row, Adebayo was racially abused on social media for the second game in a row. The club will contact the police.

“What’s the point in being here if we’re going to give up and roll over?” asked Rob Edwards the Luton manager. “Today didn’t surprise me, I know exactly what we’re capable of. We won’t dominate games from start to finish, but even at two down I knew there was more from us. We never give up, we always keep fighting.”

For all that, Forest should have been celebrating their third victory of the season rather than their third consecutive home draw as they seek to establish themselves as a top table force and emulate two Top 10 finishes in the mid-‘90s.

“How it ended was a real pity,” lamented Cooper. “ Everybody’s frustrated. We have to blame ourselves because of how we conceded and accept it.”