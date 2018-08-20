Do not work on your trust falls with Jimmy Butler

Jimmy Butler let his friend down with this trust fall. (AP Photo)

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Jimmy Butler is a fantastic basketball player, but he might be a questionable friend. Butler proved as much Sunday, when he posted a video where he participated in a trust fall gone wrong.

Consider this a warning: If you’re friends with Jimmy Butler, don’t let him talk you into a trust fall!

Jimmy Butler drop friend during trust fall





Butler completely let his friend down … literally. As his friend falls back, Butler is supposed to catch him. Instead, Butler decides to pull his hands away and take a step back. His buddy tumbles to the ground.

Is Jimmy Butler a bad friend?

We now have two instances where Butler has been a less-than-ideal pal in the same week. Days before this trust fall fail, Dwyane Wade chastised Butler for leaving a questionable comment on an Instagram photo of Wade’s wife, Gabrielle Union-Wade.

If there’s a silver lining here, it’s that Butler hasn’t betrayed the trust of any current teammates. Everyone else should be on high alert around him for now, though.

Chris Cwik is a writer for Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at christophercwik@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter!

