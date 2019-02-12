Not wasting time: Bill Belichick has already changed name of his boat to reflect Super Bowl win

It’s only been nine days since the New England Patriots won Super Bowl LIII, but New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick wasted no time getting the name of his boat updated.

A few years ago Belichick bought a fishing boat. At the time, he named it “V Rings,” to reflect the five Super Bowl rings he’d won — two as a defensive coordinator with the New York Giants and three as head coach in New England.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

But in the years since getting her, Belichick and the Patriots have won three more Super Bowls, including this month against the Los Angeles Rams.

[Batter up: Join or create a 2019 Yahoo Fantasy Baseball league for free today]

And on Monday in Jupiter, Florida, where Belichick has an offseason home (he also has a property on Nantucket, off the Massachusetts coast), a couple of people noticed that the coach had already made sure his boat got a fresh new paint job.

And now: VIII Rings.

Bill Belichick’s boat, newly renamed to “VIII Rings.” (Evan Landry/Twitter)

Subscribe to The Yahoo Sports NFL Podcast

Apple Podcasts• Stitcher • Google Podcasts

More from Yahoo Sports:

• Belichick changed his boat’s name to reflect SB win

• 22-year-old son of NFL head coach is arrested

• Panthers deal ‘proves’ NFL collusion, Eric Reid says

• Did Peyton Manning unknowingly help the Pats?

