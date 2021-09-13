Not Upset With Bhupendra Being Named New CM of Gujarat: Deputy CM Nitin Patel

Outgoing Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel, on Monday, 13 September, said he was not upset about the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) naming Bhupendra Patel as the new chief minister of the state, ANI reported.

On Sunday, Bhupendra Patel, a BJP MLA from the Ghatlodiya constituency, was declared as the new chief minister of the state. However, there were speculations that Nitin Patel was unhappy about being sidelined for the post.

“I’m not upset. I’ve been working in BJP since I was 18 & will keep on working. Whether I get a position in the party or not, I will continue serving in the party,” he said.

Nitin Patel met Gujarat chief minister-designate Bhupendra Patel on Monday morning, ahead of the oath-taking ceremony, ANI reported.

Also Read: Bhupendra Patel Chosen as New Gujarat CM, To Take Oath on Monday

“Bhupendra Patel is my old family friend. I congratulated him. We will be happy to see him take oath as CM. He has also asked for my guidance whenever needed,” he added.

Also Read: Once a Municipal Corporator, Now Gujarat Chief Minister: Who Is Bhupendra Patel?

Patel also said he was going to the airport to receive Union Minister Amit Shah.

On Sunday, Patel had said that he would not be “ousted” as long as he received the love of the people, reported The Indian Express.

“He (Bhupendra Patel) is my friend. I have inaugurated his office, let anyone think anything about us. The media can speculate anything. I told them (media) in the morning that your job is to speculate, but the decision will be taken by the party,” said Patel. “I saw media stories about whether I will be ousted now. I want to state that till the time I am in the hearts of the public, karyakartas and voters, nobody can oust me. I have served in the opposition for a long time and have worked for the party for 30 years,” Patel added.

On being asked about his role in the new cabinet, he said, “I can’t comment on that as the chief minister will decide the new cabinet under the guidance of national leadership.”

Story continues

Nitin Patel was among the front runners to be the chief minister of Gujarat in 2016 after Anandiben Patel had resigned from the top post. However, Vijay Rupani was announced as the next CM.

In 2017, when Rupani was re-elected, Patel had openly voiced his displeasure over the allocation of portfolios and even refused to take charge of the ones allotted to him. Only after the party intervened and also allocated the finance portfolio to him did he take charge.

(With inputs from ANI and The Indian Express.)

Also Read: BJP Meeting Underway To Decide New Gujarat CM; Party Central Observers Present

. Read more on India by The Quint.Not Upset With Bhupendra Being Named New CM of Gujarat: Deputy CM Nitin PatelMK Stalin Introduces Bill in TN Assembly Seeking Permanent Exemption From NEET . Read more on India by The Quint.