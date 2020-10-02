'This Is Not Who We Are': Twitter Rages Over Melania's Taped Remarks On Migrant Children

Never miss a thing. Sign up to HuffPost Australia’s weekly newsletter for the latest news, exclusives and guides to achieving the good life.

Twitter critics were slack-jawed Thursday after a secretly taped conversation with Melania Trump appeared to show the first lady being disdainful of media questions about migrant children separated from their families — and about White House Christmas decor.

The conversation from July 2018, which was aired Thursday on CNN, had reportedly occurred between her and former friend and aide Stephanie Winston Wolkoff. At one point, the first lady, who had recently visited a Texas shelter at the border, appeared irritated that she had been asked about children separated from their parents when she wanted to talk about how she was “working on Christmas planning.”

“They said, ‘Oh, what about the children that were separated?’ Give me a fucking break,” she said.

One critic on Twitter shot back: “You know who didn’t get a f**king break? The children.”

Melania Trump also is heard saying on the tape that many migrant children with families seeking asylum are “teached by other people what to say” to stay in the US.

The first lady is an immigrant from Slovenia.

She also griped about the pressure she had been under to come up with the White House displays for Christmas, the holiday her husband claims pagan leftists are killing: “Who gives a f**k about Christmas stuff and decoration?”

Representative Ted Lieu , who is Catholic, tweeted that he “resents” Trump and his family for mocking Christians and looking “down on our faith. We believe Christmas is the day Christ was born, and we are not ‘hustlers,’ as...

