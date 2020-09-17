‘We’re Not Trying to Beat Netflix,’ Says New BBC Boss Tim Davie

Tim Davie, who recently took charge as director general of U.K. broadcaster BBC, has said that he is trying to create a differentiated service to retain customers.

Speaking at a session that kicked off the Royal Television Society Digital Convention on Thursday, Davie referred to the “incredible competition” in the market and said, “You just cannot take an audience for granted anymore. I think you have to be focused, be much more differentiated.”

“It’s that what I want to get to, something that is truly different, and differentiated,” Davie said. “We’re not trying to beat Netflix, I think this narrative is not where we should be (…) It’s whether we are truly valued and essential, it feels indispensable – not for every hour of your media consumption, but part of it. That’s what we are about.”

Speaking about underserved viewers, Davie admitted that there are audiences in a diverse Britain that “felt a bit further away from us.”

Referring to his 50:20:12 workforce plan, that aims for 50:50 gender parity, 20% Black, Asian, and minority ethnic staff, and 12% with disabilities, Davie said that the organization is going division by division to try and make it happen. “To the leaders in the BBC, I’ve been very direct – ‘you will not get promoted in this organization without us assessing how happy your staff are, and how you delivered against diversity targets. If you are not someone who can deliver on those two things, you will not progress in the BBC.’ Pretty straightforward.”

