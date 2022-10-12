It’s not too late to jump on Inter Miami playoff bandwagon. Here’s what you should know

The Dolphins’ top two quarterbacks are in concussion protocol. The Miami Hurricanes football team has lost three games in a row. The Marlins season is over.

Looking for a South Florida sports pick-me-up? Consider jumping on the Inter Miami bandwagon. After a dismal start, Miami won four of its past five games to clinch an MLS playoff spot. Argentine forward Gonzalo Higuain, who is retiring after the season, is on fire with 14 goals in the past 16 games. Miami’s first-round game is Monday night on the road against New York City FC.

NYCFC usually plays its home games at Yankee Stadium, but the Yankees are in the Major Leage Baseball playoffs, so the Miami-NYCFC game will be played either at Red Bull Arena in Harrison, N.J., or at the Mets’ Citi Field in Queens (it was still being decided as of Wednesday afternoon).

It’s not too late to jump on board with the Men in Pink.

Here’s a quick Bandwagon Fan Guide:

LA FAMILIA

First things first. The fans. Inter Miami fans are not your typical sports fans. If there is a word more diehard than diehard, more hardcore than hardcore, that’s what they are.

The most passionate ones are known as “La Familia” and they don’t sit down. Ever. Even if they wanted to sit, they couldn’t because they watch games from the North stands of DRV PNK Stadium, where the seats are bolted up to make it a standing only section.

In soccer this type of fan is referred to as a “supporter,” not just a run-of-the-mill fan. They are the ultimate fans, the “Ultras” as they are known in some countries. They are deeply involved in the club, create songs and chants (mostly in Spanish), wear team colors head to toe, sit through rainstorms and lightning delays, often travel to road games, have access other fans don’t, and are allowed to bring giant drums into the stadium and set off pink smoke.

They also choreograph “Tifos,” colorful displays of banners, flags and matching shirts that turn a section of the stadium into a canvas. The word “tifo” comes from the Italian word for typhus fever and refers to fans who go into a frenzy for their beloved team.

There are three official Inter Miami supporter groups — Vice City 1896, The Siege and Southern Legion. Each has its own history and rituals, but they all have one thing in common: a deep love for their team.

And the team loves them back. So much so that this year’s jersey has a wavy electrocardiogram (EKG) line embossed into the fabric on the arm cuffs as a tribute to the fans, “the heartbeat” of the club.

“The perfect way to launch the 2022 MLS season is to unveil our kit [uniform] in honor of La Familia and the tremendous support our fans give us every day,” Inter Miami managing owner Jorge Mas said. “Every detail of our club’s primary jersey for the next two seasons is a testament to our gratitude for the supporters — the heartbeat of Inter Miami CF.”

PINK AND BLACK

More pink. That was the plea from Inter Miami fans from the moment the team’s inaugural uniforms were unveiled two years ago.

The home shirts in 2020 were white with pink trim and the road uniforms were black with pink trim. But the hottest selling Miami jerseys that year were the pink training shirts. Pink — a hue long associated with Miami sunsets, Miami Vice and flamingos — quickly became the defining color of the club.

And so, this season, the fans’ request was granted. The primary jersey, shorts and socks are all pink, with black trim.

DAVID BECKHAM AND HIS MIAMI STADIUM SAGA

No other South Florida team has a more famous owner. David Beckham, the global soccer and fashion icon, announced his dream of a Miami MLS team in February 2014. After a six-year saga with many political roadblocks, the team finally launched in March 2020, but not at a waterfront Miami stadium, where he intended the team to be. Unable to work out a stadium deal in Miami, he and co-owners Jorge and Jose Mas built a $60 million training facility and temporary 18,000-seat stadium in Fort Lauderdale, on the site of the former Lockhart Stadium. Plans for 28,000-seat Miami Freedom Park Stadium, next to Miami International Airport, were approved in April 2022 and the team hopes to be playing there by 2025.

QUICK HISTORY LESSON

The club’s inaugural home game was canceled at the start of the pandemic in March 2020 and the team, boasting the highest payroll in MLS, struggled all season, squeaking into an expanded playoff, but losing in the first round. The team parted ways with coach Diego Alonso and sporting director Paul McDonough.

Seattle Sounders executive Chris Henderson was hired to replace McDonough and Phil Neville, Beckham’s Manchester United and England teammate, took over as coach. MLS slammed Inter Miami with more than $2 million in sanctions for a few 2020 contracts that broke league roster rules. The team finished in 11th place and failed to make the playoffs. The roster was revamped for 2022, players bonded and have high hopes headed into the postseason.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Sixteen countries are represented on the Inter Miami roster: Argentina, Brazil, Ecuador, Colombia, Costa Rica, Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago, Dominican Republic, Finland, England, France, Spain, Sweden, Netherlands, Zambia and the United States. The melting pot roster is loaded with good stories.

Among the standouts:

Higuain’s 2 1/2 seasons with Miami have been a roller coaster, but he is ending his career as arguably the hottest forward in MLS. At 34, he is the fittest and happiest he has been since joining the team in September 2020. The former Real Madrid and Juventus star is a leading candidate for MLS Comeback Player of the Year.

Right back DeAndre Yedlin is on the U.S. national team and likely headed to the World Cup next month in Qatar. The Seattle native joined the team this year and became an instant leader on and off the field, spearheading barefoot “grounding” walks, meditation, and pregame fashion runways.

Goalkeeper Drake Callender, a California native who writes poetry, started the season as a backup to Dutch keeper Nick Marsman. But Marsman injured his back midseason, Callender stepped in and played so well he kept the starting job.

Spanish playmaker Alejandro Pozuelo, the 2020 MLS MVP, was traded from Toronto to Miami in July and made a huge impact. The team’s — and Higuain’s — resurgence coincided with Pozuelo’s arrival.

MLS PLAYOFF FORMAT

The top seven (of 14) teams from each conference qualified for the MLS Cup playoffs.

Eastern Conference teams, in order of regular-season finish: Philadelphia Union, CF Montreal, New York City FC, NY Red Bulls, FC Cincinnati, Inter Miami, Orlando City.

Western Conference teams: Los Angeles FC, Austin FC, FC Dallas, LA Galaxy, Nashville SC, Minnesota United, Real Salt Lake.

The No. 1 seeds — Philadelphia Union and LAFC — received a first-round bye and move directly into the conference semifinals.

The other teams play first-round games Oct. 15-17 in a single-elimination format. The winners advance to the conference semifinals Oct. 20 and Oct. 23. Those winners play the Conference Finals Oct. 30. The MLS Cup championship game is on Nov. 5.

WHERE TO WATCH

Monday’s game will be shown at 7 p.m. on FS1 in English and Fox Deportes in Spanish. For fans who don’t want to watch alone, official watch parties will be held at Cerveceria La Tropical in Wynwood (42 NE 25th St.) and Mickey Byrnes Irish Pub in Hollywood (1921 Hollywood Blvd.).

