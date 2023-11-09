Like it or not, Suella speaks for the silent majority

The march passes over Waterloo bridge on October 28

The Home Secretary’s detractors may be salivating at the prospect of her sacking, but Suella Braverman speaks for the British public. She gives a voice to those who are appalled that 100,000 people have marched on the nation’s streets, many doing so in support of the rape and murder of Israeli citizens. Who are aghast that those same protestors will march on Armistice Day, when we remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice for this country. Who cannot fathom how the police response to calls for “jihad” during those protests is to engage in semantics, and how so many among our political elite can play the entire thing down.

Describing these protests as “hate marches” and demanding police take a “zero-tolerance approach to anti-Semitism” may horrify the Carol Vordermans and the remaining one-nation Tories, as indeed might her views on migration. But if polling showing more than half of Britons back her claims that Channel crossings are an “invasion” is any indicator, the public has no such qualms. Braverman is not speaking out because immigration, Palestine marches, the Rwanda scheme, rough sleeping or inept policing are simple issues, easily solved. The Cambridge graduate, a far more intelligent woman than most of her critics, knows they are complex. But she also grasps that, to the general public, complexity too often looks like an excuse for doing nothing, or for making half-hearted gestures and moving onto something else.

In a comment piece today, which has attracted ferocious criticism from some of her own Conservative colleagues, the Home Secretary accuses the police of “playing favourites” and failing to treat “pro-Palestinian mobs” the same way as Right-wing and nationalist protestors. The final version of Braverman’s article accusing the police of bias was not approved by Downing Street, The Telegraph revealed this morning. But anyone who has witnessed the visible failure of police to uphold the law would find it hard to disagree. Those dismayed by police officers telling campaigners against anti-Semitism to stop their protest, or warning men holding the St George’s flag that they might be arrested for “racism”, may be reassured that someone in government shares their concerns that our authorities are feebly bowing before the mob.

It may well be the case that, as the Met Police have insisted, the legal threshold to stop the march has not been met. If Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley thinks there is a chance of violence, he can apply to the Home Secretary and Mayor of London to order a ban – yet has chosen not to. The Westminster bubble babbles that Suella is all talk and no action. They ask whether she would really ban the march, as Theresa May did when the English Defence League planned to march through east London in 2011. But perhaps the more pertinent question is whether Sunak would let her. How much is her inaction down to being held back by a blancmange cabinet?

Those same colleagues may find this a tough pill to swallow, but Braverman is politically useful to Sunak, in the same way Angela Rayner is to Keir Starmer or Norman Tebbit was to Margaret Thatcher. She can say and write things that assuage the large majority of the public who would rather not hear genocidal demands to destroy the state of Israel and cleanse the territory of its Jews be chanted while going about their weekend. At the very least, she is filling a void, preventing more extreme individuals or fringe groups from doing so.

There are whisperings that Suella is gunning for leadership – and that Sunak cannot allow her insubordination to stand. But so what if she is? That’s 12 months away: what she says today could influence events less than 48 hours from now. It is better for Sunak to have her in the tent (or even dismantling the tents) than outside it.

Hell will turn icy before the Tories persuade the Gary Linekers or the Guardianistas to vote Blue. But that’s not the point. Labour won’t win the next election by convincing Conservatives, Lib Dems or the SNP that they have transformative new policies or will be super-competent. They’re going to win because 2019’s Boris voters stay at home or make protest votes.

And Suella isn’t saying much that those 2019 voters disagree with. Those voters have a better grasp of trade-offs – that you cannot have uncontrolled immigration and harmonious multiculturalism, that Islamists cannot chant Jihad without Jews fearing for their own safety – than most MPs. If she stays in the cabinet some waverers might still vote Tory. Replacing her with some soppy professional blandster is a guarantee they won’t.

