How To Make Work Not Suck

Carina Maggar
·4 min read

Carina Maggar is a creative copywriter who has worked for brands such as ASOS, YouTube, Pepsi, Channel 4 and more, and is the author of nonfiction book How To Make Work Not Suck. The below is an excerpt from the book which includes honest tips about finding your place in the real world of work.

I’ve had many jobs in the past. I haven’t followed any linear pattern; my career decisions have been based on a) desperation b) spontaneity and c) intrigue. Because of my experience as a career butterfly, I have met a lot of people; some are featured throughout this book. I have gathered knowledge from different industries, environments and roles. I’ve spent time with people at all stages of their careers, giving me the opportunity to understand, learn and observe how they do what they do. From billionaires, royalty, celebrities, film directors and psychologists, to small start-up offices and huge glass buildings. Because of this range of experiences, I regard myself as of an office sponge.

Even though it’s beautiful, this book is a product of angst, smothered in the uncertainty and confusion of my twenties. It will provide you with the insights that I wish I’d had at the start of my career, but make no mistake, they never stop being helpful, no matter what stage you’re at in life.

Whether you’re 18 or 40, I guarantee you’ll find this helpful. If you’re 18, you’ll learn some things you don’t know yet. If you’re 40, you might be reminded of the things you’ve forgotten.

And, let’s be honest, no one needs another career book written by a middle-aged man.

No one knows what they’re doing, neither should you.

They’re all pretending: your boss, first-time parents, the Prime Minister. Everyone’s making it up as they go along. You’re not the only one crying in the loo at lunchtime. It’s just a case of who’s putting on the best performance.

You Will Have Regrets.

When I was a presenter, I was invited to audition in front of the executive board of directors of a famous TV channel. I’d been asked to deliver a monologue about a celebrity story. Whether it was an extreme case of nerves or a spell of severe delusion, I decided not to prepare (mistake number 1).

I took my seat at the boardroom table occupied by stern faces in suits. When it was my time to shine, I got up from my chair, sauntered over to the camera, stood on the marked spot, stared down the camera lens and froze. I couldn’t formulate a thought, let alone a sentence. I moonwalked (mistake number 2) out of the room, apologizing for wasting their time.

We’re told not to have regrets, but I have a bucketful. If you learn from them (which I did), they can be useful experiences.

The Art of Creative Bullshitting

There are three types of people in the world:

1) Those who bullshit
2) Those who believe other people’s bullshit
3) Those who believe their own bullshit (aim to be here)

Everyone’s Creative, Even You.

Creativity doesn’t need to be placed on a pedestal, it’s not an unobtainable thing. If you’re feeling particularly uncreative, switch up your environment. A lack of inspiration is external, not internal.

There’s Nothing Wrong with Wanting to Make Money.

If you’re not happy within yourself, you’ll remain that way whether you’re in a Lamborghini or a Fiat 500. You can’t heal an open wound with a £50 note.

The World Is Full of Assholes.

Approximately 8 percent* of people in every office are assholes. You’ll dislike everything about them, from the things they say to the way they walk. If it’s any consolation, this will prepare you for life. Because life is also full of assholes. The challenge is not to become one.

*This is a made-up statistic, but from past experience, I’m sure it’s pretty accurate.

Flirt.

Discovering what you want to do is a process of trial and error. Don’t wait to fall head over heels in love with a career. If we all actually waited to marry someone who was patient, beautiful, hilarious, loyal, a great cook and a fabulous dancer with brilliant white teeth, we’d all die single.

A Fat Lie.

Many of us were raised to believe we could be anything we wanted. That anything we set our mind to is achievable. Unfortunately, the real world is tough and unpredictable. Opportunities don’t come knocking at your door.

When you’re raised to believe you’re destined for success and the world is your oyster, of course you’re going to feel like you’ve failed when things don’t turn out the way you’d expected. Have a little self-compassion.

Optional: What Are You Good At?

Age-old advice tells us to do what we love. While it’s true that no one should ever give up on their passion, if it feels like you’re not getting anywhere, it might be wise to pursue what you’re good at, rather than what you obsess over.

If you’re good at what you’re passionate about, you’ve hit the jackpot.

How To Make Work Not Suck by Carina Maggar is out now, published by Laurence King

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Stanley Cup playoffs on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Stanley Cup playoff games on Hockey Night in Canada? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. On Wednesday, the Calgary Flames host the Edmonton Oilers in Game 1 of their second-round series at 9:30 p.m. ET. Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live streams of Hockey Night in Canada games, which you can download at the links belo

  • Gaudreau's heroic OT winner lifts Flames past Stars in thrilling Game 7, move on to 2nd round

    The Calgary Flames won a playoff series for just the second time in the last 17 years with Sunday's 3-2 overtime win over the visiting Dallas Stars in the seventh and deciding game of their series. Johnny Gaudreau scored the overtime winner at 15:09. He collected a rebound and put a sharp-angled shot over Stars goalie Jake Oettinger, who made 61 saves in the game. "You dream about stuff like that, scoring in a Game 7 in overtime," Gaudreau said. The Flames will face the Edmonton Oilers in the We

  • 2022 NHL playoffs: Second-round schedule, where to watch

    The second round of the NHL playoffs begins on May 17. Here's where you can catch all the action.

  • As tough as it will be, the Maple Leafs have to stay the course

    Even though the result was the same, the Maple Leafs showed something different against the Lightning.

  • 'Learning moment:' Embarrassing loss to Flames was catalyst for Oilers' playoff push

    EDMONTON — It was not the Edmonton Oilers’ finest hour, but a big loss to their Battle of Alberta archrivals might have been instrumental to their playoff push. The Calgary Flames pumped nine goals past the Oilers, in what could have been Edmonton’s most embarrassing outing of the season, when the teams last met on March 26. Yet the Oilers went on a 13-2-1 tear after that game to close the regular season, and then rallied to beat the Kings in seven games in the first round of the playoffs. The C

  • Dubois strikes twice again, Canada remains perfect at worlds with win over Slovakia

    HELSINKI — Pierre-Luc Dubois scored twice as Canada remained undefeated at the world hockey championship with a 5-1 win over Slovakia on Monday. Dubois scored the winning goal at 26:11 of the second period and added his second of the game less than 12 minutes later. The Winnipeg Jets centre has four goals and an assist for defending champion Canada, which leads Group A with nine points from three regulation wins. Team Canada coach Claude Julien said the game was closer than the lopsided scored i

  • Battle of Alberta hockey allegiances split in Red Deer

    The old Crown and Anchor bar in Red Deer, Alta., was famous for its line drawn down the middle when hosting hockey fans during the fierce Battle of Alberta playoff games of the late-1980s. Calgary Flames fans sat on one side. Edmonton Oilers fans were relegated to the other. NHL allegiances are split in the city of just over 100,000 people that sits within a kilometre of the exact halfway point of the 300-kilometre drive along Hwy. 2 between Calgary and Edmonton. The Flames host the Oilers in Ga

  • Cavallini finds scoring touch as Whitecaps navigate condensed schedule

    VANCOUVER — Vanni Sartini believes Vancouver Whitecaps fans are finally getting a glimpse of the team's Canadian star. And with a goal and two assists in his last two Major League Soccer games, Lucas Cavallini is finding his form at the perfect time. “I think that finally this is the real Lucas. This is the real (designated player) that we signed, a guy that he fights every ball, he helps us in build up," Sartini, the club's head coach, said Tuesday. "He never changed his attitude even in the da

  • Sask. Roughriders fans express concern over players strike

    Football season is around the corner, and some Saskatchewan Roughriders fans are wondering what's next. On Sunday, seven teams in the Canadian Football League, including the Roughriders, did not take to the field at Griffiths Stadium for the start of training camp. This comes after a contract dispute between the CFL and the players association where they could not settle on a collective agreement. Some fans of Rider nation are not happy with the situation and hope a deal can be made so they can

  • Nashville tops Montreal 2-1, ups home unbeaten streak to 23

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Hany Mukhtar scored the deciding goal to spark Nashville to a 2-1 victory over CF Montreal on Wednesday, upping Nashville's home unbeaten streak to 23 straight. Nashville's run ties the LA Galaxy (2014-15) for the third longest streak in MLS history. The Houston Dynamo (2011-13) hold the record with 30. Real Salt Lake had a 29-match run in 2009-11. Mukhtar’s game-winner came in the 51st minute, putting Nashville (5-4-3) on top 2-0. C.J. Sapong assisted on the goal. Alex M

  • Don Cherry on relationship with Ron MacLean: 'I don't think we'll ever be friends again'

    Don't expect Don Cherry and Ron MacLean to repair their relationship anytime soon.

  • Chapman error sets up Rays' big inning in 3-0 win over Jays

    ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Matt Chapman's throwing error allowed Tampa Bay to break a scoreless tie in the sixth inning, and the Rays went on to beat the Toronto Blue Jays 3-0 on Sunday. Jeffrey Springs combined with four relievers on a five-hitter for the Rays, who took two of three from Toronto. Matt Wisler (2-1) took over with two outs in the fifth and worked 1 1/3 scoreless innings, and Andrew Kittredge pitched the ninth for his fifth save in seven attempts. The Rays generated a minimum of

  • Blue Jays play long ball to snap skid, beat Rays 5-1

    ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Teoscar Hernandez and Danny Jansen homered in the eighth inning and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Tampa Bay Rays 5-1 Saturday to end a five-game skid. Hernandez, who missed three weeks with a sore left oblique, hit his second homer of the season leading off the eighth in a 1-1 game. “We all know that we needed a big hit like that. It came from my bat, but I know the other guys are going to keep hitting and we’re going to get into a winning streak now,” said Hernandez

  • Oilers' Draisaitl take part in warm-ups before Game 7 against Kings

    EDMONTON — Leon Draisaitl was on the ice Saturday as the Edmonton Oilers warmed up for Game 7 of the first-round NHL playoff series against the L.A. Kings. The 26-year-old star centre did nor participate in the morning skate earlier in the day and head coach Jay Woodcroft declined to comment on whether he would be available for the decisive game. Draisaitl appeared to suffer an ankle injury when he was pulled over backwards during a scrum in the first period of the Oilers' 4-2 win in Game 6 on T

  • Panarin lifts Rangers past Penguins 4-3 in OT in Game 7

    NEW YORK (AP) — Artemi Panarin scored a power-play goal 4:46 into overtime and the New York Rangers beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-3 Sunday night to advance to the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs. Mika Zibanejad had a goal and two assists, and Chris Kreider and K’Andre Miller also scored for New York, which got its third straight comeback win after trailing 3-1 in the series. Andrew Copp had two assists and Igor Shesterkin stopped 42 shots. The Rangers went on a power play 2:55 into ove

  • What are Netflix’s next video game adaptations?

    Are you as much of a Netflix lover as a gamer? We’ll show you some video game adaptations coming to the biggest streaming platform.

  • Maple Leafs lose to Lightning in latest Game 7 heartbreaker

    The Maple Leafs once again came up empty in the first round.

  • CF Montréal looks to keep unbeaten streak rolling against Nashville

    MONTREAL — CF Montréal is playing some of the best soccer in the club’s history, winning three straight games as part of a nine-game unbeaten streak in all competitions. After a convincing 2-0 win on the road against Charlotte FC, the club is also at the top of the competitive Eastern Conference. “We try and not look at the standing at this point in the season,” said midfielder Victor Wanyama. “The big thing is that we stay focused on our tasks. Hopefully we can continue and get these good resul

  • Lightning down Leafs in Game 7 as Toronto endures more playoff heartbreak

    TORONTO — This playoff heartbreak felt different for the Maple Leafs. A team that had so often stumbled in big moments went toe-to-toe with the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions. In the end, however, the result was the same — and perhaps even more crushing because of what might have been. Nick Paul scored twice, including an incredible individual effort on the winner late in the second period, as the Tampa Bay Lightning topped Toronto 2-1 in Game 7 on Saturday to win the team's first-roun

  • Which Maple Leafs should be part of next season's playoff tilt?

    Following another first-round playoff exit, the Toronto Maple Leafs have some tough decisions to make but there should be no hesitancy in giving the team's core stars another shot next season.