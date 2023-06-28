This is not a stock for widows and orphans – but it could yet draw up a turnaround story

In truth, last week’s full-year results do not make for easy reading and the share price is clearly far from convinced, but this month’s debt refinancing out until 2026 and a reduction in net borrowings in the year to the end of March both mean that the revamped management team at IG Design has space in which to work and put their turnaround plan into place.

Patience will be needed but if profit margins can return to their pre‑pandemic levels, then the shares will look very cheap, while the £131m market capitalisation compares to $206m (£162m) of inventory on the balance sheet and net tangible assets of $263m, at the current sterling/dollar cross rate of $1.27, to hopefully provide some downside protection.

Net debt, including leases, fell to $30m from $74m in the second half and from $59m a year ago, helped by the cancellation of the dividend and better-than-expected profits, thanks in the main to restructuring efforts in the USA, where the Aim-quoted firm is also extricating itself from unprofitable contracts.

Those revenues, and the need to turnaround the US operations in particular, are still the uncomfortable legacy of two acquisitions.

The first was 2018’s purchase of the American business Impact Innovations, for an upfront price of £56.5m in cash, supplemented by a £15.4m share award to the purchase’s then CEO John Dammermann and his wife and a £27.9m investment in stock and working capital, for an all-in cost of just under £100m. The second was 2020’s swoop for America’s CSS Industries for £90m, including debt.

Both deals broadened IG Design’s geographic reach, customer base and product range but they brought debt, an increased reliance on seasonal business at Thanksgiving and Christmas and exposure to retail giants such as Wal-Mart. While such sales relationships can be helpful, given the route to market that they offer, they can bring challenges, too.

IG Design outsources the majority of its product production and at a time of inflation and rising freight and input costs that can leave the firm as the meat in the sandwich between sub‑suppliers on one side and price and margin-conscious retail buyers on the other.

At least retail customers such as Tesco, Lidl and Carrefour in Europe and Kroger and Wal-Mart in the US seem to be keeping the faith, since IG Design can point to an order book which already covers 62pc of budgeted sales for the year (although that is down from 71pc at the same point a year ago).

Even so, last year’s 1.8pc underlying return on sales (before asset impairments) is nothing to write home about and IG Design still has much work to do as it looks to recover from the past two years’ woes, especially if the global economy turns down and consumers do cut spending on gifts, crafting and stationery. At least that 1.8pc figure represents an improvement on the year before, with the result that operating profit covers the net interest bill by more than two times. Meanwhile, inventory is down year-on-year, to mitigate the danger that the firm will need to discount to shift excess stock and further pressure returns on sales.

Ultimately, IG Design began fiscal 2023 by forecasting a pre-tax loss for the year and it exceeded that low bar. The first encouraging signs are therefore in evidence, but the company must now convince investors that its goal of returning to pre-pandemic operating margins of around 7pc by March 2025 is a credible proposition if the share price is to catch light. If that recovery is made, then IG Design’s stock could look cheap. The $131m market cap looks lowly relative to consensus forecasts for sales of $644m for fiscal 2024, even adjusting for leases and debt, while the 135.5p share price would look awfully tempting if earnings per share get anywhere near their 2020 peak of 16.9p and the dividend ever gets near to 8.75p again.

The debt refinancing should help to reassure, as should other balance sheet metrics. The current ratio (current assets divided by current liabilities) improved to 2.0 times from 1.8 times in fiscal 2023 although the quick, or acid test, ratio (cash plus receivables divided by current liabilities) could do to improve a little from 0.91 times, even if that represents a step up from last year’s 0.77. A ratio of 1.00 would make for better, more comfortable reading, so this is not a stock for widows or orphans. But IG Design could yet draw up a turnaround story.

Questor says: hold

