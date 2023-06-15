Not so smart

Smart meter - Chris Hepburn

The installation of smart meters has become emblematic of the country’s decline, a now-familiar story of gratuitous waste, poor decision-making, ignored warnings and buck-passing. It was originally hailed as the biggest infrastructure project since the introduction of natural gas to households in the early 1970s. There were some who said at the outset that the model proposed would not work effectively, but few could have imagined the whole scheme would be so badly managed.

Planning began more than a decade ago with the aim of completing full installation by 2019. Yet the rollout has been delayed by years and costs have soared to eye-watering levels. A report this week from the National Audit Office disclosed that 57 per cent of meters are “smart”, though around one tenth – or three million – are not working as intended. The Government is now extending the technology to 80 per cent of meters by the end of 2025, still a far cry from what was proposed.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

The genesis of this £13 billion mess can be traced to EU efforts to reduce carbon emissions. Other countries entrusted the installation to network operators whereas the UK gave the job to suppliers, leading to greater complexity and higher costs. There has also been resistance in this country to smart meters, not least because people do not trust them to work properly, as clearly many do not, and are suspicious of the motives of the energy companies.

The suppliers say they have exhausted the “low-hanging fruit” of households who want to use the devices and now want powers to force people into having a smart meter installed. This needs to be resisted.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.