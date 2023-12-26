'It's not sacrifice, it's ambition' - Clement on busy festive schedule

Philippe Clement stressed the need for his Rangers players to maintain focus over the busy festive period.

The Gers have three games between now and the start of the winter break - starting with Ross County - and Clement wants to see more of the "ambition" he has seen over previous weeks in his side.

“People call it sacrifice and for a lot of people it maybe feels that way,” Clement said.

“But if you want to be successful in our business or as an athlete, it is not sacrifice. It is ambition, it is what you want.

“You cannot say we leave these three games and see where we are at the end of the season. Then you will be very disappointed. So it is part of our lives.

“I wanted to see ambition and I have seen that during the last weeks, that it is a team with a lot of ambition.

“It is taking care of your bodies now and let all your families and friends and everybody enjoy – at this moment it is full focus and focusing on recovery.

“It is in every top club in the world, every top, ambitious athlete who is successful is like that, otherwise you cannot have success and it is not only in football, in every sport, there are a lot of sports where it is even more difficult.

“I know some tri-athletes who are up at 5am in the swimming pool and they train all day until late in the evening. It is not sacrifice it is ambition.”