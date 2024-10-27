🎥 Not Reus, not Puig! LA Galaxy defender pulls off slick finish

The LA Galaxy are cruising against Colorado in the opening game of the best-of-three series between the two Western Conference foes, but the best goal of the night came from the unlikeliest of sources.





After Dejan Joveljić opened the scoring in the first-half for the home side, the Galaxy looked to rub salt in the wound after the halftime break, and boy did they!

Despite boasting the likes of Riqui Puig, Marco Reus, Gabriel Pec, and other attacking gems, it was left-back John Nelson, who got a surprise start on the night, that stepped up to curl a sweet finish into the top-corner.

Now that's how you score your first goal in MLS...

🚨 DEFENDER GOLAZO ALERT 🚨



John Nelson with the composure & the finish!@LAGalaxy // Audi #MLSCupPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/QZ075eJgMq — Major League Soccer (@MLS) October 27, 2024

Riqui Puig made it 3-0 just two minutes later, all but driving the final nail in the coffin for the Rapids.