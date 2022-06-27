You Will Not Recognise Jennifer Lopez With Strawberry Bleached Blonde Hair

Photo credit: Dia Dipasupil - Getty Images

As if we could ever forget, the other day Jennifer Lopez reminded us how much of a boss she really is with a seemingly spenny diamond mani makeover. And not only that, but she also introduced to us (in a roundabout way) her new title: CEO of TikTok's 'clean girl' aesthetic. Though now, it's neither the nails nor the J-Lo snatched hairstyles that have us taking a second glance. Instead, it's the colour of her locks.

In an Instagram post by Jen's makeup artist, Mary Phillips, the singer has bleached strawberry blonde hair. With Mary on the makeup, there was only one man who could take on the hair – why that's Chris Appleton, of course! Truly, a powerful duo. However, this post is actually a throwback and the picture was taken in summer 2021 – but, we think Jen and her glam squad is onto something here...

As we can see from the snap below, Jen's (at the time) golden brunette lengths were taken a few shades lighter on the hair scales with a bleached red look. Having said that, it cannot be known for certain whether she is wearing a wig or not for the colour was a passing phase, unfortunately. Nevertheless, with Camila Cabello's recent similar look, we're hoping this throwback will help give red-blonde a comeback.

Oh, and in case you weren't already aware, we are in the midst of a UK summer heatwave which equates to highs of 26-ish degrees and an afternoon of cocktails by the pool. And by that, I mean homemade 1:1 ratio drinks (just me? OK), work laptops out by your side, all whilst sitting in the garden next to that Tesco inflatable paddling pool you invested in last weekend. Ahhh the good life.

Basically, what I'm getting at is that if you pair the above two together (strawberry highlights with an afternoon by the pool), it makes for the perfect summer scenario. Blonde beach babe takes GB by storm. After all, J-Lo and Camila have both rocked this warmer weather hair look.

Now, if you're a true brunette like me, you'll know that I'm keeping my fingers crossed in the hope that the hairdressers will give the me bleaching go-ahead...



