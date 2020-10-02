NOT REAL NEWS: A Look At What Didn't Happen This Week

A roundup of some of the most popular but completely untrue stories and visuals of the week. None of these are legit, even though they were shared widely on social media. The Associated Press checked them out. Here are the facts:

___

CLAIM: President Donald Trumps campaign sent an email asking supporters to donate as he recovers from COVID-19.

THE FACTS: Posts with the fundraising appeal circulated on social media after Trump tweeted early Friday that he and wife, Melania, had tested positive for COVID-19. The letter had a Trump-Pence logo similar to that used by the campaign. But the message was fabricated, Trump campaign communications director Tim Murtaugh confirmed to the AP. Its fake and should not be taken seriously, Murtaugh said in an email. The fake fundraising appeal reads: Friends, By now you have heard the news. President Trump and the First Lady has tested positive for the China Virus. The next few weeks will be difficult for Americans from all across the nation and we ask for your thoughts and prayers. He appreciates your unwavering support during this time and wants you to know that it has not gone unnoticed. President Trump would like to ask a favor. Will you please DONATE to help him recover from this disease? It is only fair since he has sacrificed millions of dollars to serve as your President. Help us reach our goal of 421 million to ensure our President will recover to serve another 4 years! He is fighting for all of us. Several social media users posted the fabricated letter, believing it was authentic. This is sinister and insulting. #TrumpCovid, one Twitter user posted along with a screenshot of the false message. Later, the user posted a tweet with a correction. Another Twitter user wrote, If anyone accuses Democrats of playing politics today with the Presidents health remind them it took the Trump campaign about an hour to put out a fundraising email seeking donations based on the President contracting the virus. The post had over 3,000 retweets. The White House said Friday that President Donald Trump was suffering mild symptoms of COVID-19, the AP reported. He was described as being in good spirits and working in the family quarters though the announcement of his illness threw the country deeper into uncertainty just a month before the presidential election.

Associated Press writer Arijeta Lajka reported from New York.

___

Biden did not wear a wire during the presidential debate

CLAIM: Video footage and photos from the presidential debate show that Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden was wearing a wire.

THE FACTS: The images viewed up close and from different angles show a crease in Bidens shirt and rosary beads that he wears to honor his late son. On Tuesday night, posts circulated on social media with low quality footage from the debate falsely suggesting that the former vice president wore a wire under his jacket. The 14-second clip was widely shared across social media platforms including Facebook, YouTube, Twitter and TikTok. The grainy video was viewed more than 2 million times on Twitter and more than 290,000 times on Facebook by Wednesday morning. The video was promoted by pro-Trump and conservative-leaning pages and groups on Facebook and trended on Twitter with the hashtag #JoeWired, with more than 60,000 tweets. I REST MY CASE! Biden is WEARING a WIRE in the FIRST 2020 debate, one post on Facebook said. Several recordings from multiple media outlets show a clearer view of the moment where Biden adjusts his suit jacket, revealing a crease on his shirt, not a wire. While some posts zoomed in on Bidens shirt near his lapel to make the false claim, others used photos or videos that captured something sticking out from under his shirt cuff. In fact, Biden was wearing his late son Beaus rosary beads on his wrist. Photos and video from the debate show the rosary peeking out of his cuff. Bidens campaign confirmed to The Associated Press that the Democratic presidential candidate wore the rosary last night at the debate. I have not taken off the rosary Beau was wearing when he passed since then but its my connection with him, Biden said in a 2017 interview with Megyn Kelly on Today. In recent weeks, posts online have circulated falsely claiming that Biden is using a teleprompter to be fed information during interviews and town halls to paint the picture that Biden is unfit for office.

