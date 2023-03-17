NOT REAL NEWS: A look at what didn't happen this week

The Associated Press
·8 min read

A roundup of some of the most popular but completely untrue stories and visuals of the week. None of these are legit, even though they were shared widely on social media. The Associated Press checked them out. Here are the facts:

___

Extreme weather events are becoming more severe, not less

CLAIM: Climate, weather or meteorological events that we would classify as “extreme” have declined in severity over the last 20 or 30 years.

THE FACTS: While the impacts of climate change vary across the globe, scientists agree that overall, human-caused warming is supercharging events such as extreme precipitation, droughts and forest fires. But a podcast clip shared on Instagram falsely claims that extreme climate, weather and meteorological events are actually declining in severity. “We could look at accumulated cyclonic energy — typhoons in the Pacific, hurricanes in the Atlantic — and it’s actually declined over the last 20 or 30 years,” the speaker says in the video, which amassed thousands of likes. “We could look at forest fires, they’ve declined. We could look at droughts. By any measure that we care to look at, we can see that actually things have kind of calmed down a bit.” Scientists who study climate patterns say these kinds of extremes are aggravated by climate change — and are becoming more severe, not less. “Heat extremes are getting more frequent, more severe; precipitation extremes are getting more frequent, more severe,” said Kai Kornhuber, a lecturer and research scientist at Columbia University. “Fire weather, which is linked to wildfires, is getting more frequent, more severe, more areas that didn’t see these conditions before.” Kornhuber and other scientists reached by the AP pointed to rigorous studies and National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association data that show how many types of extreme weather and disasters, including those noted in the podcast clip, have become more intense as a result of climate change. For example, climate change has created warmer and drier conditions in the western United States, leading to fire seasons that last longer and burn more area in recent decades, according to NOAA. Droughts are complicated because “there are big regional and temporal variations,” according to Andrew Dessler, the director of the Texas Center for Climate Studies and a professor at Texas A&M University. “But you cannot say things are ‘calming down.’” A study published earlier this month used satellite data to show that the intensity of extreme drought and rainfall has “sharply” increased across the globe over the past 20 years. The researchers said the data confirms that both the frequency and intensity of rainfall and droughts are increasing due to burning fossil fuels and other human activity that releases greenhouse gases. The AP has previously debunked false claims that U.S. hurricane landfall data disproves climate change. Studies show the intensity of tropical cyclones has been increasing globally. The clip also ignores “some of the most certain ways climate change makes extreme weather more extreme,” including increasing the chances of heat waves, extreme precipitation, and extreme sea level events, according to Dessler. A United Nations climate report published in 2022 also cited evidence that climate change is making it more likely for humans to die from extreme weather. Today’s children who may still be alive in the year 2100 will experience four times more climate extremes than they do now, even with just a few more tenths of a degree of warming, the UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change said in the report.

— Associated Press writer Ali Swenson in New York contributed this report.

___

Radiation found in humans isn’t lethal, despite claims

CLAIM: 100 million humans in the same place would emit enough radiation to be deadly.

THE FACTS: Radiation experts confirm the human body contains trace amounts of radiation, but the levels aren’t nearly enough to be lethal, even if 100 million people were somehow packed into a single place. Social media users are sharing a post with the headline “Humans are Radioactive” along with the statement: “If 100 million average humans kept in an isolated place for eight hours, they will admit enough radiation to kill each one of them within 20 days.” While it’s true that humans, like other living organisms, contain radioactive material, the levels are “extremely low” — thousands of times smaller than an x-ray, according to Melissa Sullivan, a spokesperson for the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. The radiation also can’t be easily transmitted to others, experts say. To reach a dangerous level, the radiation would somehow have to be gathered from millions of people and then distilled into an extremely confined space. “If you concentrated the radioactive material from many millions of people into a very small space, the result could be a radioactive source that would need to be handled with care to avoid being dangerous,” Christopher Clement, CEO of the International Commission on Radiological Protection, a Canada-based group of scientists that advocates for radiation safety, wrote in an email. “But not as harmful as squeezing a hundred million people into a phone booth.” The social media claims also show a misunderstanding of the kind of radiation found in our bodies, said George Chabot, a physics professor at the University of Massachusetts, Lowell. Human radiation largely comes from eating foods that contain potassium — a tiny fraction of which is radioactive potassium-40, he explained in an email. “What may confuse people is that most of the dose to an individual from eating potassium-40 comes from the beta radiation emitted during the decay of the radioactive atoms,” Chabot wrote. “This beta radiation is not very penetrating so that practically all of the energy emitted remains within the individual and cannot irradiate anyone else.” Michael Short, a nuclear science professor at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, agreed, arguing that the radiation produced by 100 million people still wouldn’t be deadly, despite what social media users claim. “100,000,000 people would take up a tremendous amount of space, spreading out their radiation dose over that space. The dose one gets from being near a source of radiation decreases quickly with distance away from that dose.” What’s more, the human body acts as a sort of buffer, absorbing much of its own radiation and mitigating its wider impacts, added Christopher Baird, a physics professor at West Texas A&M University. “If one human absorbs a bit of ionizing radiation, then this bit of radiation is no longer available to affect another human,” he wrote in an email. “A hundred million humans will be emitting a hundred-million worth of human background radiation, but there will be a hundred million people absorbing this radiation.”

— Associated Press writer Philip Marcelo in New York contributed this report.

___

Topical fluoride use not proven to cause dementia

CLAIM: Dental products containing fluoride are unsafe because the substance has been directly linked to dementia and Alzheimer’s.

THE FACTS: While consuming high levels of fluoride can pose some health risks, experts say there is no research showing that topical products containing fluorides — such as toothpaste and mouthwash — cause dementia or Alzheimer’s. Still, an Instagram user is cautioning against going to dentists because of fluoride, calling dentists “one of the biggest scams I’ve ever seen.” "They don’t know that fluoride is a neurotoxin that’s been directly linked to dementia and Alzheimer’s,” the user claims in a video. But experts say there is no research proving that topical fluoride products — in other words, products not intended for digestion, such as toothpaste and mouthwash — cause dementia or Alzheimer’s. Christine Till, a neuropsychologist and professor at York University in Canada who has researched fluoride, said she was not aware of studies linking topical fluoride use to those conditions. And the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Division of Oral Health told the AP in a statement that the agency “is not aware of any study that purports to link use of topical fluoride products, when used appropriately, to any systemic health risk.” Fluoride is a naturally occurring mineral that’s found in water and used in toothpaste and dental products to strengthen teeth; it can also be found in foods and beverages. For decades it has been added to many public water supplies as an oral health measure, the CDC explains. But excessive levels of consumption can present health risks such as brittle bones. The U.S. in 2015 lowered the recommended amount of fluoride in drinking water because some kids were getting too much, causing white splotches on their teeth. Fluoride consumption has continued to stir controversy and scientists say there is evidence that consuming fluoride in high levels may pose further risks, particularly for young children. “I’m quite convinced that in utero or infantile exposure to fluoride ingestion is not a good thing for the developing brain of children,” said Linda Birnbaum, a former director of the National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences, part of the National Institutes of Health, and of the National Toxicology Program. The National Toxicology Program has been continuing to evaluate the issue. Jennifer Sass, a senior scientist at Natural Resources Defense Council, said the legitimate concerns in the scientific community about fluoride consumption don’t justify avoiding the dentist because of topical fluoride use. The CDC advises that children less than age 2 only use toothpaste with fluoride if recommended by a dentist or doctor.

— Associated Press writer Angelo Fichera in New York contributed this report.

___

Find AP Fact Checks here: https://apnews.com/APFactCheck

___

Follow @APFactCheck on Twitter: https://twitter.com/APFactCheck

Latest Stories

  • ‘Gangster’ bird sent 8-foot alligator scrambling back to pond, Florida video shows

    “I am honestly more afraid of sandhill cranes than I am of gators. They are crazy.”

  • Tucker Carlson Says We’re Ignoring the Good Parts of Climate Change

    Fox NewsWe should all look on the bright side of global warming, Tucker Carlson argued Thursday night.During a diatribe on the subject—in which he denied the existence of any human influence on the Earth’s rapid warming, contradicting the vast majority of meteorological and atmospheric scientists—America’s most-watched cable news host said that climate change has “upsides to it and downsides to it.”Carlson began his monologue not by highlighting a particular cold stretch of weather to express do

  • Drone photos show dramatic rise in California reservoir levels over three months

    Photos from the California Department of Water Resources show how water levels rose at Lake Oroville and Lake Folsom reservoirs after winter storms.

  • ‘Scary.’ 450-pound bear found dead along highway, rattling North Carolina community

    It’s 100 pounds larger than average, officials say.

  • Scientists Found a Mind-Blowing Mayan Civilization Buried in Plain Sight

    Scientists found a mind-blowing Mayan civilization buried in plain sight. They used lasers to make the stunning discovery.

  • Earth’s water did not come from melted meteorites – study

    Researchers analysed melted meteorites that had been floating around in space since the solar system around 4.5 billion years ago

  • Drought over? Spring outlook finds relief -- and flood risk

    The winter precipitation wiped out exceptional and extreme drought in California for the first time since 2020, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration reported Thursday in a seasonal, nationwide outlook that came as parts of the state are under water. In neighboring Nevada, flood warnings were in effect and rushing water prompted some evacuations overnight in one of Arizona's tourist towns. It could be more than a year before the extra moisture has an effect on the shoreline at Lake Mead that straddles Arizona and Nevada.

  • Images from space show a 5,000-mile bloom of seaweed threatening the beaches of Florida

    Satellites captured the "Great Atlantic Sargassum Belt," a bloom of brown algae stretching from the coast of West Africa to the Gulf of Mexico.

  • ‘It’s coming right at us.’ Huge bears confront couple hiking in Alaska, TikTok shows

    “I was more nervous about being looked at as a plaything for the bears.”

  • Tropical moisture to drop up to 60 cm of snow on parts of Ontario

    A memorable storm is in the works for folks across parts of northern Ontario, with a dreary rain event on tap for much of southern Ontario.

  • Impressive slug of snow on tap in Ontario as March breakers return home

    Folks returning home from March break could run into nasty road conditions through this weekend as a long-duration storm approaches the province.

  • Mysterious ‘almost perfectly circular’ sand dunes on Mars stun scientists. Take a look

    A high-resolution camera on NASA’s Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter shot photos of the freaky dunes.

  • 90-Year-Old Tortoise Fathers Three Hatchlings at Houston Zoo

    Mr Pickles, a 90-year-old radiated tortoise, is the father of three hatchlings following a surprise egg-laying at the Houston Zoo.According to a statement shared with Storyful, a herpetology keeper happened upon radiated tortoise Mrs Pickles, Mr Pickles’ companion, as she was laying eggs at closing time.It is unlikely the eggs would have hatched on their own if the keeper hadn’t been in the right place at the right time, the statement added, as “the soil in Houston isn’t hospitable to the Madagascar native tortoises.”The statement said Mr Pickles is the oldest animal at the Houston Zoo, and the newest father, after the three eggs hatched.Mr and Mrs Pickles have been together since she arrived in 1996, but the pair have only birthed one “little Pickle” previously, in 1997, the zoo said.Footage shared with Storyful shows the new hatchlings, named Dill, Gherkin, and Jalapeno, walking around in an enclosure at the zoo.According to the statement, the baby tortoises will remain behind the scenes until they are big enough to safely join their parents’ enclosure. Credit: Kevin Kendrick/Houston Zoo via Storyful

  • Truro bakery owner wants better communication of scheduled power outages

    When Piper Bowes first learned her bakery was set to lose power multiple days this week, it wasn't from Nova Scotia Power. Instead, she found out through one of her employees at Red Knot Bakery in Truro, N.S., who'd seen a post about upcoming street maintenance on the town's Facebook page. It was only last Friday, three days before the outages were set to begin, that Bowes says NSP employees came into her business to inform her about the disruption. "Being told on a Friday … is not enough time f

  • Watch: NASA unveils spacesuits to be used in humans' upcoming return to the moon

    NASA is releasing spacesuits that will be used by astronauts during the upcoming Artemis III mission to send humans back to the moon.

  • Clarkson’s farm is ‘crown jewel’ of sustainable farming, villagers say

    Local residents aired their views during a planning meeting to consider Jeremy Clarkson’s farm expansion plans.

  • Olney: Roman villa mosaic found under Aldi supermarket site

    Archaeologists say the remains uncovered in Olney, Buckinghamshire, are of "high significance".

  • Floodwaters Swamp West-Central Arizona Amid Weather Warnings

    Floodwaters inundated west-central Arizona as the National Weather Service (NWS) issued a flood warning for the region on Thursday, March 16.Footage posted to the Yavapai County Flood Control District Twitter page shows floodwaters flowing down a street in Cottonwood, Arizona.The NWS said the flooding could cause “deadly travel conditions.” Credit: Yavapai County Flood Control District via Storyful

  • Adelaide Zoo's Tiger Cubs Get Purr-fect Results at Vet Check

    Three young Sumatran tiger cubs from Adelaide Zoo have passed their second health checks with purr-fect results, the zoo said.Footage from Zoos SA shows the cubs being checked over by the zoo’s veterinary team and playing with their mother, Delilah.The cubs, two females and one male, were microchipped, vaccinated, and weighed.Senior keeper of carnivores Arliah Hayward said the cubs were growing well. “We can tell by their paws, they are going to be impressive tigers! They are growing up quickly and are definitely developing their own little personalities," she said.“The little boy loves following Delilah around and playing with her. He is the most vocal of the trio and loves his minced meat," Hayward said. “His sisters are opposites; one is quieter while the other is very independent and confident!”The male cub weighed in at 8.7 kg, while his sisters weighed in at 7.5 kg and 7.6 kg respectively, the zoo said.The cubs are the offspring of Kembali and Delilah, Adelaide Zoo’s two adult Sumatran tigers, and were born on December 21 last year.The animals will be named through a public competition, the zoo said. Credit: Zoos SA via Storyful

  • Breast cancer gene linked to Orkney islands

    A gene variant known to increase the risk of breast cancer has been found in people with Orkney heritage.