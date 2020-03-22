'Not ready to go': tributes paid to UK's first named victims of coronavirus

Of the more than 5,600 people to have contracted coronavirus in the UK by Sunday, 281 have died. Most have not been named, and the majority are older people who had underlying health conditions – though in some cases family members and medical professionals have been keen to emphasise that they were expected to live with their conditions for many years.

Of the deaths so far, in the UK and those connected to the the UK, details have emerged in at least six cases:

Hassan Milani

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The father of the Labour candidate who stood against Boris Johnson at the last election has died. Councillor Ali Milani, who was the parliamentary contender in Uxbridge and South Ruislip, has revealed that his father, Hassan, died after contracting the coronavirus when he went back to Iran. “In the early hours of this morning,” he said on Saturday, “my father tragically passed away after having contracted Covid-19. Please keep him in your prayers. This virus is taking millions all across the world.”



Craig Ruston, 45

Craig Ruston. Photograph: Rex/Shutterstock

Ruston, a rugby fan and father of two from Kettering, Northamptonshire, had been a footwear designer, including at Dr Martens, before being diagnosed with motor neurone disease. He had been writing about his struggle with the condition before he tested positive with Covid-19. But his posts became less frequent as he began losing strength in his upper body. In one of his last he wrote about a dream he had of standing beside his wife and daughters at his own funeral. He wrote: “I don’t fear death, but I can tear myself to pieces if I dwell too long on what happens when I’m gone.” His family said he was “not ready to go”. He died on 16 March.

Leonard Gibson, 78

Leonard Gibson. Photograph: Sheffield teaching hospitals NHS foundation trust/PA

Described by his family as a “typical jolly Irishman”, Gibson died on St Patrick’s Day, 17 March. He was born in County Tyrone and had 12 siblings. After moving to South Yorkshire at the age of 26, he worked at the coking plant at Orgreave. In retirement he enjoyed gardening but problems with his lungs forced him to move into a sheltered housing flat in Oughtibridge, near Sheffield. He died in Sheffield Northern general hospital after being diagnosed with Covid-19. His daughters, Lisa, an NHS worker, and Michelle, a teaching assistant, were not allowed to visit him in hospital. Lisa said: “It is sad that we weren’t able to be with Daddy, but the nurses were there for us.”

Story continues

Nick Matthews, 59

Described as a “true legend” of the Avon and Somerset police, Matthews retired as a police officer in 2010 after a heart attack. Nick and his wife, Mary, from Nailsea in Somerset, had a week’s holiday on the Canary island of Fuerteventura, at the end of February. Matthews, who was disabled and had underlying health conditions, was taken to Bristol Royal Infirmary after complaining of breathing difficulties on 12 March. He died on 14 March after testing positive for Covid-19.

Darrell Blakeley, 88

Blakeley was a churchgoer from Middleton, in Rochdale and sang in the choir. He had a “beautiful voice”, according to a spokeswoman for the town’s St Michael’s church. He was also regarded as a “gracious gentleman”, she said. He had underlying health conditions and fell ill after coming into contact with someone who had travelled to Italy. Blakeley was admitted to North Manchester general hospital on 3 March suffering from sepsis. He tested positive for Covid-19 on 10 March and died three days later.

Kimberley Finlayson, 53

Finlayson was the first British victim of coronavirus to be named after she died on holiday on the island of Bali in Indonesia on 11 March. She was the founder of a dental communication business based in Shenley, Hertfordshire, one of the counties worst hit at the start of the outbreak in the UK. She had four children. Her colleagues paid tribute to her “passion, creativity and determination”. Finlayson suffered from lung disease and diabetes before she was diagnosed with Covid-19.