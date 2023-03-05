‘Not random’: Durham police investigate for murder after a woman was found dead

Durham police are investigating a suspected homicide in the 300 block of Residence Inn Boulevard after finding a woman dead Sunday morning.

Shortly after 8:00 a.m., police responded to a cardiac arrest, according to a Durham Police Department press release. Upon arrival, they found an adult female who was dead at the scene.

After further investigation, police determined the death was likely the result of a homicide.

“The incident does not appear to be random,” the release said.

Police did not release additional information.

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator J. Rodriguez at (919) 560-4440 ext. 29285 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards of up to $2,000 for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.