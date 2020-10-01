'Not Rahul, democracy has been pushed down': Twitter applauds Gandhis after leaders roughed up, detained on way to Hathras

Amid the national outrage over the Hathras gangrape and murder incident, Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra have garnered support from journalists and activists for trying to push for justice in the case.

The two leaders were arrested on Thursday after they set out on foot to meet the gangrape victim's families in Hathras. Earlier the police had stopped their convoy for visiting Hathras.twi

Congress leader Randeep Surjrewala tweeted a video showing Rahul allegedly being roughed up as he marched forward on the Yamuna Expressway. Pictures of him falling down in the melee were also shared by the Congress.

While some termed Rahul and Priyanka's response to the situation "commendable", others noted the "impunity" with which the state police had "attacked" the Opposition leaders.

"If they can attack Rahul Gandhi, in front of cameras, we are all sitting ducks," said journalist Suchitra Vijayan, adding, "Using violence against dissent and protest is what the state always does."

This is not about @RahulGandhi This is about the immense power and impunity of the Hindu Rashtra. Using violence against dissent and protest is what the state always does. If they can attack Rahul Gandhi, in front of cameras, we are all sitting ducks. pic.twitter.com/DlXCj8iWJ7 " Suchitra Vijayan (@suchitrav) October 1, 2020

Activist and Congress ideologue Tehseen Poonawalla too slammed the UP cops for "pushing and detaining" the Gandhis for tyring to meet the victim's families.

A leader from the opposition is walking peacefully to #Hathras to meet the family of the victims of the #HathrasCase . The @Uppolice that allowed the #HathrasHorror is now pushing and detaining #RahulGandhi ji & #PriyankaGandhi ji !! pic.twitter.com/vH8IyAH2Nu " Tehseen Poonawalla Official (@tehseenp) October 1, 2020

Responding to the videos, Ashok Swain tweeted that it's not Rahul, but "India's democracy which has been pushed to the ground by Modi and Yogi".

Not Rahul Gandhi, but India's democracy has been pushed to the ground by Modi and Yogi! @bainjal https://t.co/prjGpaK7gH " Ashok Swain (@ashoswai) October 1, 2020

SC lawyer Karuna Nundy tweeted:

Smashing the opposition by evicting them from their Rajya Sabha votes, criminal cases and now actual assault by the State should tell you where we are today. https://t.co/WhQIE3JzYq " Karuna Nundy (@karunanundy) October 1, 2020

.@RahulGandhi and @priyankagandhi doing the right thing at last. People's struggles are fought on the streets, not on Twitter. #HathrasCase " nikhil wagle (@waglenikhil) October 1, 2020

'You aren't an opposition leader until you've taken a few lathis and are taken into preventive custody several times': George Fernandes. #RahulGandhi " Rajdeep Sardesai (@sardesairajdeep) October 1, 2020

"What is the Congress party doing?" It is in the streets. Facing hostile policemen. Commendable the way Rahul and Priyanka have responded to the situation. " Parth MN (@parthpunter) October 1, 2020

"Maro muje maro" says @RahulGandhi & lawless Yogi police attacks. Notably Gandhi does not retaliate video @sagarikaghosepic.twitter.com/mOn3CyXL6X " Swati Chaturvedi (@bainjal) October 1, 2020

Can you imagine a police officer grabbing any BJP leader's collar this way? (No idea who took the photo. It was forwarded to me.) pic.twitter.com/yOjMsOJlCN " Deepanjana (@dpanjana) October 1, 2020

According to reports, before his arrest, Rahul had questioned senior Uttar Pradesh cops over the law under which he was being stopped by them. He added that he wanted to walk alone towards Hathras to meet the rape victim's family.

"Can you tell me under which law can you stop me from marching towards Hathras?" he asked the cops.

"I want to go alone to Hathras and on what basis can you arrest me?" he said, to which the cops told him that he had violated Section 188 of the IPC of disobeying the orders promulgated by the government during the pandemic.

Others Congress leaders too voiced their support to the Gandhis.

"Lala Lajpat Rai had said that every blow of a stick on my body would prove to be the last nail in the coffin of the British Raj. The sticks on Rahulji and Priyankaji's convoy will also prove to be the last nail in the coffin of the Yogi government," Surjewala said in a tweet in Hindi.