Eddie Howe - 'Not on my radar': Eddie Howe rules himself out of replacing Gareth Southgate for England - PA

Eddie Howe has no interest in becoming England’s next manager should Gareth Southgate decide to step down after the World Cup in Qatar.

Howe signed a long-term contract with Newcastle United in the summer and is totally committed to the challenge of trying to establish the club as a major force in the Premier League.

The 44-year-old, who was one of the bookmakers' favourites to replace Southgate, has always said he needs to have day-to-day contact with his players, which is one of the main drawbacks of international management.

“No, it won't be something I am interested in,” said Howe ahead of Newcastle’s trip to Fulham. “In the short term it is not on my radar at all. It is all Newcastle and trying to make this team better.

“I have always said I love the day-to-day coaching, love being with the players on the training ground. International football, you get that taken away for long periods. At this moment in my life, that is not something I want to do.”

Howe has instead urged people to appreciate the success Southgate has had with the England team rather than clamour for someone to replace him.

“Gareth has done an incredible job, and I mean that from the bottom of my heart,” he said. “I have been lucky enough to go in and see him work and I have a lot of time for him and Steve Holland.

“They have been amazing for England. You have to remember where England were before he took over and what he has done for the country.”

Gareth Southgate led England to the World Cup semis in 2018 and last year's Euros final - GETTY IMAGES

Howe did suggest the England job may well appeal more as he gets older, but it is too soon for him to quit club management.

The former Bournemouth manager also defended Newcastle goalkeeper Nick Pope after his mistake gifted Germany a late equaliser in England’s 3-3 draw with Germany.

“He's in a good place,” Howe said. “He is aware of how special those games are for him and his career. Where he has come from, to experience those moments is brilliant.

“He has earned the right to get to the position he is at. I was very proud of him representing his country on behalf of England. It's a fitting reward, for me, for an excellent start to the season with us.

“He's been excellent in every respect in terms of his shot-stopping, patrolling of his penalty box and his distribution has been at the highest level.”