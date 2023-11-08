Not-for profit aims to support Islanders in-home

A group of five have launched a not-for-profit with a goal to support Islanders who are finding it difficult to manage daily living and well-being.

The Equality Project’s first goal is to launch an outreach team to meet Islanders at their home or location of choice to identify needs and connect them with supports that can prevent isolation, poverty, homelessness and health crises.

“It will be a service in all three counties,” Mike Redmond of Summerville said while presenting their goals to about 10 area residents at the Cavendish Farms Wellness Centre in Montague late last month.

After stepping down as provincial NDP leader, Mr Redmond has worked as a shelter manager for the Salvation Army and a Mental Health and Addictions program co-ordinator for the Native Council of PEI. He also regularly volunteers with Stars for Life - Foundation for Autism.

The names of the others involved in the project will be made public at a later date.

“How it happened was we were all at a table case conferencing, and we all texted each other and said, ‘this is going too slow and we’re not getting anywhere. We can do this better and more efficiently,” Mr Redmond said.

The group is looking to start helping clients from falling into circumstances that are more challenging to manage and to support them into more positive and sustainable life circumstances.

Another goal is to facilitate a men’s support group in Stratford and a women’s support group in Summerside within the first phase of their efforts.

They also envision the construction of a long-term supportive housing project for men who leave the corrections system with cognitive disabilities and deemed higher risk.

“There are so many men and women leaving corrections that have some type of mental disability or cognitive delay,” Mr Redmond said. “And we are putting them back into systems where they just don’t function.”

Mr Redmond said he has worked with an individual who has spent about half of his 44 years of life in corrections. At the individual’s latest hearing, the courts heard that beyond experiencing a history of violence and sexual violence in his youth, the man was assessed to have the cognitive abilities of a four-year-old.

Story continues

“This is something we’ve started to see a lot of,” Mr Redmond said.

There are environments where individuals like this can thrive while maintaining their own safety and that of others, he said, but it’s not on the streets of Charlottetown.

“I’ve actually had him out to my farm to work and he’s great. But the problem is I always had to bring him back into town. I knew I was always taking him back into an environment that wasn’t setting him up for success.”

Mr Redmond looks to the way Stars for Life operates safe and sustainable housing for individuals with varying cognitive abilities and who pose various risks as an example.

The Equality Project has registered as a not-for-profit and the group will now create specific and detailed program proposals for funding.

Those with questions about the Equality Project can contact Mr Redmond at 902-362-1633.

Rachel Collier, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Eastern Graphic