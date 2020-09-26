'We should not pretend everybody is suffering equally': Covid hits Australia's poor the hardest

If the slogan of 2020 is “We’re all in this together”, perhaps it should come with an asterisk: *except for those with less, who are hurting more.

Covid-19 hasn’t torn through Australia as it has the United States, Brazil, India and much of Europe, but the economic impact has exposed gaping inequities in almost every facet of our lives.

While some people simply packed up their desks and took work home, more than 1 million others are jobless and others only technically still “employed” because they are receiving federal government wage subsidies.

Another large cohort – including migrants denied government support – had no choice but to keep working insecure jobs. In the manufacturing, food processing, warehousing and care industries they were left exposed and the virus spread among them.

The closure of classrooms disrupted all, but was a disaster for some low-income households on the wrong side of the “digital divide”, who struggled with learning from home.

In Melbourne, where the pandemic hit hardest, the virus carved a conspicuous path through the most disadvantaged and culturally diverse parts of the city: the west, north and outer south-east.

“We should not pretend that everybody is in this equally,” says Dr Stephen Duckett, the health program director at the Grattan Institute. “People who are suffering are less well off, and have poorer, precarious employment. So when people say, ‘Look business is hurting,’ that may be true, but these people are bearing the brunt of this.”

Links to the disadvantaged overseas

In the US, Canada and the UK research has shown those on low incomes have been more likely to contract the virus and people from poorer, more racially diverse areas have been more likely to die.

Although the concentration of infections in poorer parts of Melbourne suggests a link to disadvantage as yet there’s no Australian data that addresses the question.

Australian authorities don’t publicly report Covid-19 deaths by local area, but this month the health department began publishing statistics in aged care facilities, the source of most fatalities.

Related: Disadvantaged areas of Melbourne hardest hit in Victoria's coronavirus outbreak

Of the 115 outbreaks listed, the four in NSW include Dorothy Henderson Lodge (six deaths) and Newmarch House (19 deaths), and there was a fatality recorded at Melaleuca Home in northern Tasmania.

The remaining aged care deaths are in Melbourne and provide a clear, though grim, picture of how inequality has influenced the city’s second wave. Though there are exceptions, such as Bayside, where 37 people have died in aged care, a Guardian analysis of health data reveals a trail of disadvantage.

It shows of the 10 nursing homes with the most deaths, four were in suburbs in the bottom 20% when ranked by socioeconomic disadvantage, and six were in the bottom third. All but two were in the bottom 50%.

Examining the 550 deaths attributed to specific Victorian homes at 18 September, 41% occurred in facilities located in suburbs considered in the bottom 20% of socio-economic disadvantage.

Brimbank is the Melbourne’s second most disadvantaged council area; nearly half of all residents were born overseas (the Melbourne average is 33.8%) and far fewer are professionals able to work from home compared with the city-wide average.

It has seen the second-highest number of cases in Australia (2,001). The 64 aged care deaths across seven facilities make up about 10% of the more than 600 aged care deaths across Victoria. Across Australia, there have been about 650.

The most deadly outbreak was at St Basil’s, home to many residents from the Greek community, where 44 people died. It’s in Fawkner, a suburb ranked among the bottom 20% most-disadvantaged in Australia.

The risk of infection is higher because of the nature of our housing arrangements Dr Stephen Duckett

Epping, home of the Epping Gardens nursing home where 36 people have died, is also in the bottom 20%. Its council, Whittlesea, has had 57 fatalities in aged care.

One factor in the spread of the virus, says Duckett, has been overcrowded housing. An obvious example is the outbreaks that prompted the Victorian government to controversially lock down nine public housing towers in North Melbourne and Flemington.

“Some referred to them as vertical cruise ships,” Duckett says. “The lifts are small and there is a real chance of transmission. There are also lots of postcodes in Melbourne where the census showed significant overcrowding with too many unrelated people sharing rooms. So the risk of infection is higher because of the nature of our housing arrangements.”

Story continues