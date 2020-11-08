'It's not over': Trump supporters flock to state capitols after Biden victory is announced

As word finally came Saturday after an exhausting and tense week that Joe Biden will become the 46th U.S. president, cities across the nation braced for a darker side: potential violence.

Some supporters of President Donald Trump flocked to state capitols as encouraged by a campaign called "Stop the Steal," an effort to delegitimize the vote count that was booted from Facebook for spreading misinformation and inciting violence.

“We all know why Joe Biden is rushing to falsely pose as the winner, and why his media allies are trying so hard to help him: They don’t want the truth to be exposed," Trump said in a statement after the race was called. "The simple fact is this election is far from over."

Amid a few exchanges of heated words, the initial counterprotests were mostly peaceful in the hours after Biden's victory was announced. But Trump backers remained defiant. Hundreds massed outside the state Capitol in Lansing, Michigan, waving signs saying "It's not over" and chanting "We won!"

Several dozen Biden supporters stood nearby, urging the group to accept the election results.

HOW TO PREPARE: Whether celebrating or protesting during COVID-19 post-election, here's what to wear, bring and know

Michael Elkins of Westland, dressed in an American flag suit, said he suspected election fraud after the push for absentee voting because of COVID-19 safety concerns.

"If Joe Biden won legitimately, I'm OK with that," Elkin said. "Election integrity is a cornerstone of society that is crumbling away."

After Trump's yearlong crusade against mail voting, the president's voters were reluctant to vote that way, while Biden supporters embraced the method because of the coronavirus pandemic. Biden supporters dominated mail voting by a 2-to-1 margin nationally. That's why Trump appeared ahead in several battleground states on election night but the race shifted to Biden as mail-in ballots were counted.

ELECTION INTEGRITY: How states prevent voter fraud and are monitored by Democrats and Republicans

Hundreds of protesters gathered at the state Capitol in Salem, Oregon, waving American flags and Trump signs, as well as signs questioning the election results.

Jo Rae Perkins, who ran unsuccessfully as a Republican against Democrat Jeff Merkley for U.S. Senate, spoke to the crowd.

"This is an appeal to heaven," she said. "We need to pray for Trump, for his family and for his Cabinet."

The protest drew the attention of the Oregon State Police, as well as counterprotesters. The state police retweeted posts from reporter Sergio Olmos with Oregon Public Broadcasting, showing an officer asking a group of Black Lives Matter supporters to "move up the street to de-escalate," which the group agreed to do.

Things turned sour later in the evening.

There were two separate demonstrations in Salem, Oregon, police said in an email. One began at noon PST at the Capitol, and the other started at 5 p.m. PST as protesters marched to the Capitol. Four people were arrested during the day; two of the arrests included assault charges.

In Sacramento, fights broke out between dozens of supporters of Trump and Biden supporters on a city street. Punches were thrown, but there were no reports of serious injuries.

In Lansing, about 500 Trump supporters packed the steps of the Michigan Capitol and spilled onto the lawn, charging, without evidence, that the election was rigged in Biden's favor.

In a few spots, some of Trump's supporters looked on the bright side. This was not the outcome that Krishnan Seshasayee, an IT architect from Chicago who says he leans Republican, wanted and worked for, but he said he accepted the outcome.

"This election is really not that bad for conservatives,” Seshasayee said. Republicans shrank Nancy Pelosi's lead in the House of Representatives, and he’s confident they will retain control of the Senate. And, thanks to Trump, he says, there are fewer activist judges on the Supreme Court.

As for claims of voter fraud, Seshasayee added: “When you can't prove the allegations, you have to trust the process. I will accept whatever is the outcome of the judicial process in that case."