“Not the only name” – Fabrizio Romano hints at twist in Chelsea striker search

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has dropped a hint that there may well now be another twist to come in the Chelsea striker search this summer.

We heard for a long time that Napoli’s Victor Osimhen was going to be the priority for Chelsea this summer. But that one looks to have fazed out due to his large release clause. And then it seemed the attentions had turned to Benjamin Sesko of RB Leipzig for Chelsea. But then a spanner came in the works there and he has now signed a new contract extension to stay at his club.

So where next for Chelsea? Well, apparently it is/was Jhon Duran of Aston Villa, with some reports even suggesting a deal had been agreed earlier this week.

And of course, Duran to Chelsea still looks very hot and could still happen, as Romano also confirms in his very latest update on the situation. But he also drops a hint that there could be another twist in this story.

Duran not the only name Chelsea considering

Jhon Duran could still join Chelsea

Chelsea are also looking for other striker names, but it’s not clear at the moment whether that will be instead of Duran if they cannot get that deal done or they do not like the fee being quoted, or as well as Duran.

Romano says: “Chelsea keep working on Jhon Durán deal, not the only name but the most concrete option after new direct contacts also on Wednesday.

“Durán wants Chelsea — but all parties including Aston Villa and player side are still discussing terms of the deal. Nothing done yet.”

So, with nothing done yet, perhaps the door is open for Chelsea to turn to a different option. Some of the reported fees quoted for Chelsea to sign Duran is simply absurd, so I am hoping they have said they aren’t paying that and are moving to a more established and proven striker option.