‘It’s not normal to win a lot’: Guardiola urges City fans to enjoy success now

Pep Guardiola says Manchester City fans should enjoy the moment as the club’s remarkable success during his time at the club is will not last for ever.

City host Tottenham on Sunday looking to protect their record of being unbeaten at home in 27 matches, a run that began more than a year ago. Since the 2-1 defeat by Brentford in November 2022, City have won an historic treble and this week confirmed top spot in their Champions League group with a game to spare.

“We have won a lot and in the future we and you [the fans] have to understand in your mind that this is an exception,” Guardiola said. “It’s not normal to win the treble, not normal to win five Premier Leagues in six years and they have to continue to enjoy it but bad moments are coming, this season and next one, next one, next one. You have to be there.

“And I’m pretty sure they will be there because it’s a club that has come from Maine Road, from being in the middle table, not fighting for the title, and they were there all the time.”

City sit second to Arsenal in the table as they seek to secure a sixth Premier League title in seven seasons. Guardiola has regularly encouraged the fans to create a noisier atmosphere inside the stadium and was seen gesticulating to supporters to increase the volume during their 1-1 draw with Liverpool last Saturday.

“I’d like them [the fans] to come,” he said. “It’s a lot of effort – thank you so much. Second, we want them to enjoy it, have fun, have one hour and 30 minutes in a good moment and that depends on us.

“When we play good, always they are there. Just sometimes the situation is not going well, it happens. In that moment it’s not because the players don’t want it, because they have proved for how many years the consistency is there. And in that moment, we need it [support]. You are part of that, you are closer when the situation is not going well. That’s the moment to do it.”

Guardiola said City were “in trouble” when defender John Stones was ruled out for a month but he is close to a return and City have not lost in his absence. “We adapted quite well, otherwise we wouldn’t be where we are but the news that he [Stones] is coming back is really good for us.”