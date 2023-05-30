We’re not ‘mugs’ to hope for a health quick fix

Supplements - Matt Rourke/AP

Quick health fixes don’t work. We know that – and yet it doesn’t stop us spending billions on tinctures and teas that insist the opposite, or diet foods in packaging that promises we’ll be dropping pounds in no time, or pills and now jabs that claim to help us slim or shed or shape up far faster than that old anachronism of moving more and eating less. In the case of dietary supplements, believing that they will work makes Britons “mugs,” according to Tim Spector, the epidemiologist.

“They’re not these artisan little people in the back of a shed in Somerset making a super organic supplement,” he said of these products’ makers at the Hay Festival, going on to equate them to the future “junk food companies … 99 per cent of them have been shown not to work at all”.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Spector, who is prone to headline-grabbing criticisms of what we eat, here both makes a good point and misses it: if multivitamin companies et al are akin to junk food purveyors (at least in terms of how much money they funnel into pushing their products), people aren’t foolish for buying in, but simply no match for their ubiquity and massive marketing budgets.

You only need to look at the state of Britain’s health, from our long-term disease outlook to our waistlines, to see the effects of processed food writ large (and growing larger): that the creep of companies heaping sugar and salt and fat at excessive levels not only into “obvious” junk but into our basics too, from bread to yogurt and cereal, has left us precious little agency over what we consume. Far too much food is either bad for our health or worse than it seems, with no recourse against the companies who pump out overly aggrandised labels or slogans to convince us otherwise.

At the same time, news of silver bullet-seeming weight-loss jabs abounds, reinforcing the idea that simple fixes to our complex modern health crisis are within grasp. Who wouldn’t look at the products on health store shelves, plastered with magical-sounding claims, and believe they fall into the same category?

It is unrealistic to think consumers are immune or even equal to the power of advertising; less still in an unhealthy world where instant fixes are the norm. The only way forward is education about decent choices. We would be far better served by labelling that has to meet more rigorous standards for health-boosting claims, or an official designation that would help to sort the science from the snake oil, rather than over-taxing the odd chocolate bar or calling people fools for taking a supplement.

Until then, spurious health claims will continue to promise the Earth, and consumers will buy in on the off-chance that it might be true. That doesn’t make them mugs, but human.

Books that stand the test of time

Is anything more simultaneously satisfying and frustrating than reading a brilliant book that’s been sat on your shelf for a decade? Satisfying for having provided a great read; frustrating once it dawns that you could have reached the same conclusion years earlier.

Thankfully, being late to the party is now more acceptable in the book world – at least according to one article published this weekend, which asked “why spend your summer reading trendy bestsellers?” when there’s so much old magic out there to devour instead. I was inclined to agree, having taken reads of varying vintages on a recent trip and finding that The Poisonwood Bible – 25 years old this year – trounced the shiny chart-toppers. The newer stuff looks more bookshelf friendly, perhaps, but standing the test of time is an underrated feat.

Story continues

A very British bolognese

American newspapers provide much-needed insight into how those across the Atlantic see us – the results invariably being “not well”, “entirely wrong”, or “come again”? The New York Times has just delivered a triple whammy thanks to a recipe for spaghetti and fried eggs – one that manages to combine two culinary cultures in a way that sounds horrible and likely tastes worse.

While adding strange things to beloved recipes and causing a carb-laden culture war over it is usually left to Jamie Oliver (who has since hired “offence advisors” to halt future misdemeanours), this bastardised bolognese is offensive even to food non-purists like me. At least the New York Times can’t get accused of appropriation – unless greasy spoons now count as a protected group.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.