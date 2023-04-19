Not Many Are Piling Into Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) Stock Yet As It Plummets 31%

To the annoyance of some shareholders, Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) shares are down a considerable 31% in the last month, which continues a horrid run for the company. For any long-term shareholders, the last month ends a year to forget by locking in a 99% share price decline.

After such a large drop in price, Jaguar Health's price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of 0.7x might make it look like a strong buy right now compared to the wider Pharmaceuticals industry in the United States, where around half of the companies have P/S ratios above 3.2x and even P/S above 18x are quite common. However, the P/S might be quite low for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

What Does Jaguar Health's P/S Mean For Shareholders?

Jaguar Health certainly has been doing a great job lately as it's been growing its revenue at a really rapid pace. It might be that many expect the strong revenue performance to degrade substantially, which has repressed the P/S ratio. Those who are bullish on Jaguar Health will be hoping that this isn't the case, so that they can pick up the stock at a lower valuation.

Although there are no analyst estimates available for Jaguar Health, take a look at this free data-rich visualisation to see how the company stacks up on earnings, revenue and cash flow.

How Is Jaguar Health's Revenue Growth Trending?

Jaguar Health's P/S ratio would be typical for a company that's expected to deliver very poor growth or even falling revenue, and importantly, perform much worse than the industry.

If we review the last year of revenue growth, the company posted a terrific increase of 176%. The strong recent performance means it was also able to grow revenue by 107% in total over the last three years. Therefore, it's fair to say the revenue growth recently has been superb for the company.

Comparing that to the industry, which is only predicted to deliver 5.8% growth in the next 12 months, the company's momentum is stronger based on recent medium-term annualised revenue results.

In light of this, it's peculiar that Jaguar Health's P/S sits below the majority of other companies. Apparently some shareholders believe the recent performance has exceeded its limits and have been accepting significantly lower selling prices.

What Does Jaguar Health's P/S Mean For Investors?

Shares in Jaguar Health have plummeted and its P/S has followed suit. Typically, we'd caution against reading too much into price-to-sales ratios when settling on investment decisions, though it can reveal plenty about what other market participants think about the company.

Our examination of Jaguar Health revealed its three-year revenue trends aren't boosting its P/S anywhere near as much as we would have predicted, given they look better than current industry expectations. When we see strong revenue with faster-than-industry growth, we assume there are some significant underlying risks to the company's ability to make money which is applying downwards pressure on the P/S ratio. It appears many are indeed anticipating revenue instability, because the persistence of these recent medium-term conditions would normally provide a boost to the share price.

We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 6 warning signs for Jaguar Health that you need to be mindful of.

If these risks are making you reconsider your opinion on Jaguar Health, explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there.

