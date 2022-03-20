Not making Team USA’s U19 basketball roster has fueled Arizona guard Dalen Terry

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Drew Davison
·3 min read
John Locher/AP
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Jamie Dixon
    American basketball coach

Arizona guard Dalen Terry admitted he was a little “hot” when he didn’t make Team USA’s U19 roster last summer to play in the FIBA U19 World Cup in Latvia.

Terry tried out over two days in Fort Worth, but was passed over when the roster was trimmed from 26 players to 17. TCU coach Jamie Dixon went on to coach the USA team to a gold medal last summer. Terry recalled the experience during a news conference Saturday.

Arizona, the 1-seed in the South Region, and TCU, the 9-seed, are set to meet in the second round of the NCAA Tournament at 8:40 p.m. Sunday at Viejas Arena.

“I was a little hot about it, but it was a good experience,” Terry said. “USA U19, just to be on that list, I was thankful for even being on there. … I didn’t make the team. It is what it is. It fueled me for this summer.”

Terry has become a starter for the Wildcats, averaging seven points and four assists per game. He scored 16 points in Arizona’s 87-70 victory over 16-seed Wright State on Friday night.

Dixon described Terry as a “talented, athletic” guard but emphasized that a Team USA committee makes the final roster decisions, not the coaching staff. As with building any all-star roster, Dixon said it’s always a “challenge” to trim the roster.

“I guess you’re trying to start some controversy,” Dixon said, smiling. “But I’m not going to fall in the trap. We’re going to respect every guy out there. But ultimately, it wasn’t my decision. They have a committee and they do that for people like you to protect us.”

Dixon spoke at length about the benefits for players such as TCU’s Mike Miles for going through the experience. Arizona had several players represent international teams, too, including Bennedict Mathurin (Team Canada) and Oumar Ballo (Team Mali).

The Wildcats also had twin brothers Azuolas and Tautvilas Tubelis play for Team Lithuania, although it never faced Team USA in the tournament.

“It’s amazing to see what that tournament does to some guys and the confidence that exists,” Dixon said. “When you go and play against the best players in the world, that’s a unique opportunity. When you have success, I think it springboards you.

“It’s been great for Mike (Miles).”

For players such as Terry, the motivation from not making the team has proven to be just as valuable too.

Fans, please

Arizona coach Tommy Lloyd called out Wildcat faithful for not turning Viejas Arena into a home-court advantage on Friday night.

It was a late arriving crowd, and Lloyd wasn’t pleased with the environment. Arizona should have the largest following inside the building as the school is within driving distance of San Diego.

“If you get a good seed, you’re close to home. And this is supposed to be a great, advantageous fan base for us,” Lloyd said. “And yesterday we didn’t feel it. Listen, I know we’ve got a great fan base and I know some will take it personal, but they’ve got to be better tomorrow. They’ve got to bring it tomorrow, as fans.

“Our fans have got to be better. And you know what? The fans that are lucky enough to have tickets to this and financially be able to afford it, they need to get out of the seats tomorrow and bring it. They need to help us advance. That’s my message to them: Don’t sit back and wait; help us.”

Get the Horned Frogs Extra newsletter

Get the latest news regarding TCU athletics in your inbox every Thursday morning.

SIGN UP

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher GoFundMe Campaign For Ukraine Reaches $30 Million Goal: “Our Work Is Not Done”

    UPDATE Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher have reached their $30 million Go Fund Me goal to provide humanitarian aid to Ukraine, the couple announced on their Instagram page. “We are overwhelmed with gratitude for the support,” they wrote in a message accompanying the announcement. While this is far from a solution for the problem, our collective […]

  • In New York's 'Little Odessa,' solidarity with Ukraine, strained friendships

    Brooklyn is home to 123,000 Russian speakers, many in Brighton Beach. Since Russia's invasion, support for Ukraine has blossomed, as has some tension.

  • Head coach Ben Titley out at Swimming Canada after 10 years

    Head coach Ben Titley and Swimming Canada have parted ways following a 10-year run of success. The federation confirmed the news in a statement to Radio-Canada in early March, and again to CBC Sports on Friday. "We thank Ben for the work he did in building the Ontario high-performance centre (HPC) and for the results he achieved at the Olympic Games. Swimming Canada wishes him the best for the future ," Swimming Canada CEO Ahmed El-Awadi said in an email. Neither Swimming Canada nor Titley have

  • Nick Nurse highlights learning points for Raptors in OT loss to Lakers

    In a tough and physical matchup, the Raptors allowed one turnover too many to give the Lakers an OT win on Friday night. Toronto coach Nick Nurse discussed what can be learned from a back-and-forth game that didn’t go his team’s way. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • McDavid has three points, Kane scores twice as Oilers top Devils 6-3

    EDMONTON — Evander Kane scored twice and Connor McDavid had a goal and a pair of assists as the Edmonton Oilers kept the longest active winning streak in the NHL alive with a 6-3 victory over the New Jersey Devils on Saturday. Leon Draisaitl, Tyson Barrie and Zach Hyman also scored for the Oilers (35-23-4), who have won five in a row on a crucial homestand. Jesper Bratt had two goals and an assist and Nico Hischier also scored for the Devils (22-35-5), who have lost three in a row and four of th

  • Should the Raptors roll with Dalano Banton or Malachi Flynn as backup PG?

    The Toronto Raptors have a good problem: they have two young, up-and-coming prospects at the point guard position who look poised to be steady, reliable contributors off their bench next season. Should they move one of them to help fill gaps on the roster? Or is it better to keep both? Amit Mann and Yasmin Duale discussed their options on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast. Find the full episode wherever you get your podcasts.

  • Hartman gets winner late in 3rd, Wild beat Blackhawks 3-1

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Ryan Hartman scored with 3:13 left in the game, and the Minnesota Wild beat the Chicago Blackhawks 3-1 on Saturday to finish off a four-game season sweep of its Central Division rival. Frederick Gaudreau and Jordan Greenway also scored for Minnesota. Cam Talbot made 21 saves to win his fifth straight, improving to 9-4-0 in his last 13 starts. Seth Jones scored his first goal in 36 games for the Blackhawks, and Kevin Lankinen made 31 saves, On the game-winner, Kirill Kapriz

  • Canada's Thompson, Leman pick up podium finishes at ski cross World Cup

    Canada's Marielle Thompson finished second in the final women's ski cross World Cup event to secure a bronze medal for the season in Veysonnaz, Switzerland on Saturday. The Whistler, B.C., native was edged out by Sweden's Sandra Naeslund who finished first in the race and claimed the season title. Switzerland's Fanny Smith finished third in the event but grabbed the season's silver medal. Fellow Canadians Hannah Schmidt and Brittany Phelan finished a close fourth and fifth, respectively, in the

  • Nelson's third-period hat trick leads Isles past Stars 4-2

    NEW YORK (AP) — Brock Nelson scored three times in the third period for his fourth career hat trick, Semyon Varlamov made 37 saves and the New York Islanders topped the Dallas Stars 4-2 on Saturday. Ryan Pulock also scored for New York, which extended its point streak to six games and won for the fifth time in six games. Denis Gurianov and Jacob Peterson each had a goal and an assist, but the Stars lost for the fourth time in five games. Jake Oettinger made 21 saves in his 33rd appearance this s

  • Red-hot Barnes ‘just being humble’ on the court

    Raptors rookie Scottie Barnes has every reason to feel confident, especially after a 31-point, 17-rebound performance on Friday night. But in the thick of a playoff race, all he’s concerned about is getting his team the win. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Avalanche free up cash by trading Tyson Jost to Wild

    Colorado cleared almost $1.3 million in cap space by dealing the former first-round draft selection to Minnesota.

  • Thompson shines in goal as Golden Knights top Kings 5-1

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Logan Thompson stopped 37 shots and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Los Angeles Kings 5-1 on Saturday. Thompson, last season’s American Hockey League goalie of the year for Vegas’ affiliate in nearby Henderson, picked up his second straight win for the Golden Knights, who have won two straight after a franchise-worst five-game losing streak. Thompson, who beat red-hot Florida on Friday, has allowed just four goals while turning away 73 shots the past two games. Saturday marked

  • Canadian snowboarder Farrell earns 1st World Cup podium of season in parallel slalom

    Megan Farrell of Richmond Hill, Ont., collected her first podium finish of the snowboard season on Saturday in Bercht, finishing second to Switzerland's Julie Zogg, who won the parallel slalom World Cup title for a fourth straight season. Five weeks ago, the 30-year-old Farrell was eliminated in the 1/8 final of the parallel giant slalom at the Beijing Olympics, where she placed 10th overall. In March 2021, Farrell was fourth at the FIS snowboard world championships in Slovenia. Zogg's third vic

  • The most hyped PC games of March

    Here are some of the major PC games coming later in March.

  • Can Colorado achieve super-team status at the deadline?

    The Avalanche acquired Josh Manson on a team-friendly deal and are still in on Claude Giroux to add to an already stacked roster. Is is time to call Colorado a bonafide superteam and can any other contender make moves at the deadline to match their Stanley Cup credentials?

  • Damian Warner wins elusive heptathlon gold in Canadian record effort at indoor worlds

    Damian Warner is a first-time world athletics indoor champion The London, Ont., native placed third in the men's 1,000 metres, the final event of the heptathlon in Belgrade, Serbia, to overtake Simon Ehammer of Switzerland for his first title in three world indoor appearances. Warner is the season world leader with 6,489 points, which exceeds his Canadian record by 146 points. The 32-year-old finished second by five points behind 2018 winner Kevin Mayer of France and was seventh in 2014. "I'm go

  • Bruins bolster blue line by acquiring Hampus Lindholm from Ducks: Reports

    The Bruins traded for defenceman Hampus Lindholm with the Ducks shortly before Monday’s trade deadline.

  • LeBron has known how 'special' Scottie Barnes is for a while now

    LeBron James first saw Scottie Barnes play when the Raptors rookie was in the seventh grade. His reaction? "This kid is going to be special."

  • Hurricanes' Niederreiter suspended 1 game for slashing

    NEW YORK (AP) — Carolina Hurricanes forward Nino Niederreiter has been suspended for one game by the NHL for slashing Washington Capitals forward Axel Jonsson-Fjallby during Friday night's game. The incident occurred at 13:43 of the first period. Niederreiter was assessed a minor penalty for slashing. The Hurricanes, who lead the Metropolitan Division, lost 4-3 in a shootout to the Capitals in the opening game of a four-game homestand. Niederreiter will miss Sunday's game against the New York Ra

  • Film director's comments to Williams sisters reek of the misogynoir 2 tennis greats have always endured

    This is a column by Shireen Ahmed, who writes opinion for CBC Sports. For more information about CBC's Opinion section, please see the FAQ. In sports, there will always be a winner. I appreciate the delight and gratitude of champions who revel in their moment. It is important to celebrate a victor's journey and I absolutely love the heroics of an underdog and those who faced insurmountable barriers and challenges. It is formidable when a winner shows sportsmanship and extends kindness in that mo