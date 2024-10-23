‘Not make my life better’ – Thomas Frank shies away from Manchester United job

Brentford manager Thomas Frank has been linked with the Manchester United job.

After suggestions that a meeting took place with INEOS in the summer, the Bees manager claims taking over at United wouldn’t improve his life.

Well, the feeling is mutual there at least.

Frank is right, though. The pressure that comes with managing United would prove too much for him. He’d appear a small fish in a gigantic tank full of sharks.

When asked by the Sports Agent podcast what impact taking a job at a club like United would have on him, Frank replied: “For sure if I ever got the offer to go to a big club and I decided to go there, it would probably not make my life better.

“I think we all know that. Maybe it is a challenge you need to try. I don’t know. It is not something I am thinking about. I have sacrificed a lot throughout my life to reach where I am now. In terms of sacrificing, I missed my children’s birthdays for five years in a row because I was with the national team.

“I have been working 60, 70 hours a week for the last 30 years. I have sacrificed a lot of things. You don’t know how it would be if you walked into another job.”

Thomas Frank is an underwhelming candidate

BOURNEMOUTH, ENGLAND – MAY 11: Thomas Frank, Manager of Brentford, looks on prior to the Premier League match between AFC Bournemouth and Brentford FC at Vitality Stadium on May 11, 2024 in Bournemouth, England. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

It would be a painfully underwhelming appointment if Thomas was the man to replace Erik ten Hag.

I’m much happier at the thought of persisting with Ten Hag, who won two trophies in his first two seasons at the club. Why sack him for a manager less qualified who doesn’t win trophies?

Frank may overachieve as Brentford manager but it’s a completely different job. At Manchester United, he would be expected to make us the best again. That’s the next step. Right?!

It’s crazy that in the days following United’s 2-1 win over Brentford, we’re talking about their manager potentially getting the hot seat at Old Trafford. I don’t see it happening but the thought is frightening.

