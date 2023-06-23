Do not let scientists rewrite Covid history. Lockdowns in America were a disaster

America stands for freedom, yet we had one of the most acquiescent populations in the world during the pandemic.

There were protests about the lockdowns, if you remember, in the UK, in Spain, in Italy, in France, in Germany and in the Netherlands.

Generally speaking in America there was a shocking lack of pushback.

America is the beacon of freedom in the world and if America does not push for freedom, it’s over; Not just in the US, it’s over everywhere.

The contrast is with China.

For months during the pandemic, the World Health Organisation not only praised China for so-called transparency, which was completely opposite to fact, they then said China was the model for pandemic management.

China was the most barbaric country in the world for lockdowns.

Most worrying of all, the people in power are liable to use their power to lock down people again.

Dr Scott Atlas served on the White House Coronavirus Task Force. He sat down with Steven Edginton for the latest Off Script podcast, which can be viewed above

