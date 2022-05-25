It's not just Uvalde, Texas — gunfire on school grounds is at historic highs in the US

Children on lockdown. Armed officers rushing into a school. Parents and loved ones in tears waiting anxiously outside.

It's an all-too-common scene in the U.S., where gunfire on school grounds is at historic levels. And it's not just after mass shootings — smaller-scale incidents at schools are also happening at alarming rates.

"All types of gunfire on school property are at an all-time high," said David Riedman, lead researcher at the K-12 School Shooting Database at the Naval Postgraduate School's Center for Homeland Defense and Security, which documents every instance a gun is brandished or fired or a bullet hits school property for any reason.

There were 249 shootings on school grounds last year — more than any other year since at least 1970 – and 137 so far this year, Riedman said. Just last month, a gunman targeted and fired more than 200 shots toward Edmund Burke School in Washington, D.C., injuring one student and three adults.

Prior to Tuesday, there had been 27 people killed, 77 wounded and 21 with other injuries in shootings on school grounds at any hour of the day in 2022. Of the victims injured or wounded, 68 were students, Riedman said.

Education Week, which uses a different metric, reports there have been 27 school shootings in 2022. The outlet tracks shootings on K-12 school property or on a school bus that resulted in firearm-related injuries or deaths and occurred while school is in session or during a school-sponsored event.

On Tuesday morning, a gunman killed 19 students and two teachers at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, authorities said. The shooting comes nearly ten years after the mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut and days after the targeted mass shooting in Buffalo, New York.

"This is unlike any act of mass violence or school shooting that we have seen since Sandy Hook Elementary," Riedman said. "It's worth nothing that the Buffalo shooter's online journal showed that he considered an elementary school as his target."

Indiscriminate attacks at a school, where the shooter targeted random victims with the intent to kill or injure as many as possible, make up a small portion of more than 2,000 other school shooting incidents since 1970, Riedman noted. Most are disputes that escalate into shootings, he said.

Everytown for Gun Safety, a gun control advocacy group, released a report earlier this year warning of the trend. The report found at least 136 instances of gunfire on school grounds between Aug. 1 and Dec. 31 – a figure nearly four times the average for that period since Everytown began tracking gunfire on school grounds in 2013. The shootings killed 26 people and wounded 96, according to the report.

"Whether it’s in class, at graduation, on sports fields, or everywhere else, students across this country have to live in constant fear of gun violence because gun violence is all around us," said Sari Kaufman, a volunteer with Everytown's Students Demand Action and a Parkland survivor.

As gun violence rose during the COVID-19 pandemic, gun violence affecting children and teens accounted for a disporportionate share of the rise, according to a USA TODAY analysis of data from the Gun Violence Archive, a nonprofit data collection and research group that uses a combination of police statistics and media reports.

In 2020, firearms became the leading cause of death among children and teenagers in the U.S., overtaking motor vehicle accidents, according to recent research using data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

That's a uniquely American phenomenon. Children and teens in the U.S. are 15 times more likely to die from gunfire than their peers in 31 other high-income countries combined, according to the Children’s Defense Fund.

Megan Ranney, an emergency physician and gun violence researcher at the School of Public Health at Brown University, noted the experience of or exposure to gun violence at school can have lifelong consequences for students, as well as their teachers, parents, families and wider communities.

"As we see these school shootings, also that daily toll of shootings, increase inexorably year after year in the United States, that ripple effect on our own society has not really been quantified, nor hasn't been grappled with," Ranney said.

