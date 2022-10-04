It's not just any Taco Tuesday: Here's where to get free food, deals on National Taco Day

Saleen Martin, USA TODAY
·7 min read

It's that time of year again, when taco restaurants nationwide show love to the warm, meaty, stuffed tortillas.

This year, foodies can celebrate both Taco Tuesday and National Taco Day on the same day, Oct. 4, with deals ranging from free tacos to 10 mini tacos for $10.

Chains like Taco Bell, Del Taco, El Pollo Loco and Moe’s Southwest Grill are offering deals to commemorate the occasion. Some of the promotions might require you downloading the restaurant's app.

You might have to get creative to cash in on some of the deals, too. Chuy's and Tijuana Flats are offering free food to customers who dress up like – you guessed it – a taco.

Check out this year's specials below.

Taco Bell: Pay $10 and get a taco a day all month long

In honor of National Taco Day 2022, Taco Bell is offering its Taco Lover’s Pass exclusively on the Taco Bell app. The pass will be available for purchase for only one day. With the pass, rewards members can pay $10 and get one taco a day all month long.

Choices include Taco Bell's Crunchy Taco, Crunchy Taco Supreme, Soft Taco, Soft Taco Supreme, Spicy Potato Soft Taco, Doritos Locos Taco, and the Doritos Locos Taco Supreme.

Taco John's: Free beef tacos and Taco Tuesday deals

Bigger Bolder Rewards members can get a free beef Taco Bravo with any purchase, or cash in on the restaurant's regular Taco Tuesday Crispy Beef Taco deal. Taco John's has locations in several states in the Midwest.

Grubhub offers delivery deals

Grubhub is offering deals for Taco Bell and On the Border, including a free taco from Taco Bell on orders of $15 or more on National Taco Day.

On the Border customers can get a buy one, get one free taco (crispy or soft) on orders of at least $15. Grubhub+ members will also get free queso on orders of $20 or more. The deals will run every Tuesday in October.

Chronic Taco: $1 off, plus a chance to win free tacos for a year

With locations in Alabama, Arizona, and California, Chronic Taco is knocking $1 off tacos all day.

Also notable?

Any customer who signs up and verifies their account in the Chronic Tacos App before Oct. 4 will be automatically entered to win free tacos for a year.

A fish taco plate at Rubio's Coastal Grill.
A fish taco plate at Rubio's Coastal Grill.

Rubio's Coastal Grill: Free tacos with any purchase

Rubio's Coastal Grill is having a two-day celebration starting Oct. 3 for National Taco Day that includes a free à la carte taco with any purchase. Customers can choose from any taco, the restaurant said.

The company has locations in California, Arizona and Nevada.

All-day Taco Tuesday specials also include chicken tacos for $1.99 and steak tacos for $2.29, the company said.

A smiling 7-Eleven customer holds mini tacos.
A smiling 7-Eleven customer holds mini tacos.

7-Eleven: 10 mini tacos for $2

Rewards customers stopping at participating 7-Eleven, Speedway, and Stripes stores can grab 10 mini tacos for $2, the company said in a news release.

Del Taco: Taco Nights, double rewards, and deals all month long

Del Taco's 2022 Tacoberfest calendar.
Del Taco's 2022 Tacoberfest calendar.

Del Taco, which has locations in 16 states, is promoting its Taco Nights deals for the holiday.

From 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. Tuesday or Thursday, customers can snag three snack tacos for $1.69 or three grilled chicken tacos for $2.69.

Every Tuesday this month, the restaurant will also offer double "Del Yeah!" rewards points all day in via the Del Taco app for registered customers.

Also notable? Del is launching Tacoberfest: 31 Days of Deals in October.

Starting Oct. 1, rewards app members will have access to special offers all month long, including their buy one, get one free deal, $2 off six grilled chicken tacos every Saturday, and other deals.

Deals, prices, participation, and hours may vary.

In honor of National Taco Day 2022, Chuy's is offering $1&nbsp;floaters, or an extra pour of tequila over a margarita (frozen or rocks).
In honor of National Taco Day 2022, Chuy's is offering $1 floaters, or an extra pour of tequila over a margarita (frozen or rocks).

Chuy's: Eat for free if you dress like a taco, extra tequila for $1

With locations in 17 states, Chuy's is offering all-day specials on tacos and tequila, including free food if customers dress like a taco and post a photo hashtagged #ChuysTacoDay.

The Tex-Mex restaurant also said customers can add a ground beef taco – crispy or soft – to any dine-in entrée purchase for an extra dollar.

And for those who want to hit the bar and save on margaritas, the restaurant is offering $1 floaters, or an extra pour of tequila over a margarita (frozen or rocks).

El Pollo Loco: Order something other than tacos and get 8 free

Noting that the company is continuing its Hispanic Heritage Month celebration, El Pollo Loco announced this year that it wants customers to try other Hispanic food besides tacos.

On National Taco Day, those who spend at least $10 on menu items other than tacos will get eight free tacos in their loyalty account. They can snag the tacos anytime between Oct. 5-31.

The restaurant will also offer free delivery all day on Oct. 4 for orders placed via the Loco Rewards app or at www.elpolloloco.com.

Taco Del Mar: Golden taco ticket, anyone?

Taco Del Mar, with many locations in Washington state, is offering a Golden Taco Ticket promotion starting Oct. 4. The tickets allow guests to get one free taco per day for 30 days with any purchase.

Participating restaurants will have 25 Golden Taco tickets for sale Oct. 4 and Oct. 9. Customers who buy one can snag any one of the company's four most popular options – the Rippin’ Fish taco, braised chicken, pulled pork carnitas, and seasoned ground beef tacos – per day with any purchase.

Golden Taco Tickets start around $12 in the U.S. and $15 in Canada.

Jack in the Box: Monster tacos resurrected

Jack in the Box, which has locations in 21 states around the U.S., is resurrecting its monster tacos starting on Oct. 4; customers can buy two of them for $3 until Oct. 31.

Tijuana Flats: Dress like a taco and get one free

At Tijuana Flats, customers who dress like tacos and spend at least $2 will get one free chicken, beef, or bean taco. The chain has locations in Florida, North Carolina, Indiana, Virginia and Illinois.

"Guests are encouraged to get creative with their taco attire," the company said in a news release. "Participate by wearing a taco costume, shirt, hat, etc."

The restaurant is also offering $4 margaritas and sangria.

A bacon, egg and cheese breakfast taco from Fuzzy’s Taco Shop.
A bacon, egg and cheese breakfast taco from Fuzzy’s Taco Shop.

Fuzzy’s Taco Shop: All day tacos for $1.50

Fuzzy’s Taco Shop is offering $1.50 tacos all day, the restaurant said. Guests can choose between breakfast tacos and Baja tacos at one of the 100-plus locations across the country.

There's also an opportunity for 100 guests to get free tacos for a year. Each customer who places an order on National Taco Day via the Fuzzy’s Taco Shop app will automatically be entered into a drawing for the free tacos. Customers can also enter by scanning a receipt from National Taco Day into the app.

The restaurant will contact winners via email on Oct. 10.

Tacos at California Tortilla.
Tacos at California Tortilla.

California Tortilla: Coupon for a free taco with any purchase

All California Tortilla locations are offering coupons for a free taco with every purchase. The coupons are valid Oct. 5-11.

A meal kit at Moe's Southwest Grill.
A meal kit at Moe's Southwest Grill.

Moe’s Southwest Grill: $5 off meal kits

Moe’s is offering Moe Rewards members $5 off any meal kit on National Taco Day, including the iconic Taco Meal Kit with free chips and salsa.

Taco kits come with 12 soft flour tortillas, two proteins, lettuce, cheese, pico de gallo, beans, rice, sour cream, and a shareable bowl of Moe’s queso.

Members can also cash in ahead of time using the promo code TACODAY22 online.

Saleen Martin is a reporter on USA TODAY's NOW team. She is from Norfolk, Virginia – the 757 – and loves all things horror, witches, Christmas, and food. Follow her on Twitter at @Saleen_Martin or email her at sdmartin@usatoday.com.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: National Taco Day 2022 free food, deals: Where to get discounts

