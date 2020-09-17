Not Just ICE: A California Prison Sterilized Her and Other Black Women

Eugenics is still happening in the U.S. under the guidance of state medical authorities—and has been for decades. On Monday, a watershed whistleblower complaint from Dawn Wooten, a nurse working in ICE’s Irwin County Detention Center in Ocilla, Georgia, was filed by legal advocacy groups, Vice News reported. The complaint details forced sterilization of migrant women via mass hysterectomies. Wooten alleges that several detained migrant women would come to her asking why they had received hysterectomies, with one woman inquiring if the gynecologist they were seeing was a “uterus collector.” In plain terms, Wooten’s claim is that a population of deeply vulnerable racialized women, many of whom have already been separated from their children, are being sterilized by employees of the U.S. government.

“In one case,” Wooten said, “a woman who ended up with a hysterectomy was not properly anesthetized and overheard the doctor say that he’d taken out the wrong ovary. That woman had to go back and get her other ovary removed as well,” reported Vice News. If true, this means that yet again, the U.S. is practicing the science of eugenics—“the idea that it is possible to improve humans by allowing only some people to produce children,” as defined by the Cambridge English Dictionary—on its most vulnerable populations.

In the wake of Wooten’s complaint, many journalists have commented that there has been a long history of forced sterilizations in the U.S., particularly with Native American and Black women in the early Jim Crow era. But what many commentators don’t realize is that Wooten’s whistleblower complaint is not the only modern example of forced sterilization in detention.

ICE Forced Sterilizations Claim Revives America’s Sick Eugenics Tradition

Erika Cohn’s hugely important film Belly of the Beast, which comes out on PBS’s Independent Lens on Nov. 23, follows the decades-long struggle of Kelli Dillon, a Black woman who underwent a sterilization without her knowledge and consent while incarcerated in the Central California Women’s Facility, to pass a bill banning these sterilizations and providing reparations to survivors along with protections for whistleblowers. This week, I spoke to Dillon—who is now an activist and program manager advocating for survivors of sexual and domestic violence—Cohn, and lawyer and activist Cynthia Chandler to discuss Wooten’s whistleblower complaint and its connection to what they’ve been fighting against since 2000. “Immediately, I thought, this is another way that population control and racial discrimination is happening in these types of settings,” Dillon told me. “This type of thing can keep going on and on because it’s hidden under medical practices.”

“From the point of view of these institutions, why change anything when it has been working? Why change what you are doing, if you’re still getting the results that you’re looking for?” she adds. “But my question is, if the whole purpose of ICE detention is to detain and then deport, then what is the purpose of performing unnecessary surgeries on these women?”

View photos Kelli Dillon in Belly of the Beast Courtesy Idle Wild Films More

Dillon’s own story is carefully and painfully traced in Belly of the Beast. At the age of 24, while incarcerated, Dillon was told that she had cysts and would need to have them removed. Months later, Dillon began having menopausal symptoms and lost an extreme amount of weight; she eventually found out that the surgeon had not merely removed cysts, but given her a full hysterectomy. She was never informed by doctors that she received the procedure. Dillon had two toddler sons at the time of her incarceration, and only received five visits during her 15 years in jail; learning that she would not be able to have more children was an incredible blow—she had already been separated, and estranged (for the time being), from her sons, and now would not get a second chance at raising children.

