‘You’re not idiots’ - Rishi Sunak defends his decision not to cut taxes

Daniel Martin
·5 min read
Rishi Sunak, on his visit to Morecambe, has reiterated his commitment to levelling up - Owen Humphreys/PA
Rishi Sunak suggested that only “idiots” fail to understand why he does not immediately cut taxes to boost the economy.

The Prime Minister insisted he does want to reduce taxation, but argued that the Covid pandemic and Russia’s war in Ukraine mean he cannot do so yet.

“You're not idiots, you know what's happened,” he told an audience in Morecambe, Lancashire.

His remark sparked a backlash among Tory MPs and business leaders, who said tax cuts were needed to give the economy a boost.

It emerged on Thursday that thousands of council tax payers will pay average rates of more than £2,400 from April.

Rutland and Nottingham councils - already among England’s most expensive areas for council tax - have announced plans to increase its bills by five per cent, the maximum amount allowed.

A Telegraph analysis has found that more than three quarters of districts are set to charge average Band D bills of more than £2,000.

In a sharp contrast with the Prime Minister, Sir Keir Starmer, the Labour leader, attacked the Tories' “failure to grow the economy” at an appearance in Davos on Thursday.

And Sir Michael Sorrell, founder of the world's largest advertising group, warned that the Government must lower taxes and remove red tape if it wants to drive long-term growth and “reach the sunny uplands”.

James Dyson - Christopher Pledger for the Telegraph
The row over Mr Sunak’s comments came after Sir James Dyson, the billionire entrepreneur, criticised the burden of increasing tax on businesses, writing in the Telegraph that the “short sighted” and “stupid” approach by Mr Sunak's Government was keeping Britain in a state of “Covid inertia”.

Earlier this week, some Conservative MPs aligned with Liz Truss's tax-cutting agenda met for the first time as part of the “Conservative Growth Group”.

Speaking in Morecambe on Thursday as he unveiled a new tranche of levelling-up money, the Prime Minister said: “I'm a Conservative, I want to cut your taxes... I wish I could do that tomorrow quite frankly, but the reason we can't is because of all the reasons you know.

“You're not idiots, you know what's happened.

“We had a massive pandemic for two years, we had to shut the country down, do a bunch of extraordinary things that didn't come cheap. Now we've got this war going on which is having an enormous impact on inflation and interest rates.”

Mr Sunak said it “takes a bit of work” to get the state of the public finances “where it needs to be”.

But he vowed to strengthen the economy, secure lower interest rates and get a “grip of” soaring inflation.

He added: “Trust me that's what I'm going to do for you this year, that's what we're going to do while I'm Prime Minister and if we do those things we will be able to cut your taxes.”

John Longworth, the pro-Brexit former director general of the British Chamber of Commerce, said Mr Suank’s use of the word idiot “shows a certain level of desperation on his part”.

“The only idiot in the room is Rishi Sunak,” he said. “It is quite ridiculous that he should take this line, as the UK had the lowest GDP to debt ratio in the G7 when he took office.

“We should cut tax and regulation, stimulate the economy and enterprise - and that will generate tax revenues.

“It is a bizarre situation that we are in, where we have people at the top of government who do not believe in growth. They need to go and read Mrs Thatcher.”

A senior Tory MP who backed Ms Truss said: “We do want tax cuts and I don't think I'm an idiot, frankly. The only way to stimulate the economy is to cut taxes and that's the conservative way, it always has been.

“I know he does want to cut taxes and I look forward to the day we can reduce taxes because that's the way to generate the wealth and the jobs that we need.”

‘We desperately need a growth strategy’

John Redwood, the former Cabinet minister, said: “A tax cut in the budget is essential to help people. We are overtaxing businesses and individuals.

“Tax cuts are eminently affordable: in fact it is the tax rises we can’t afford, stopping growth and higher pay. This is not the way to go: we desperately need a growth strategy.

“The way to get the deficit down is to grow the economy, and that is what we need to do.”

Asked whether Mr Sunak viewed people who wanted tax cuts as “idiots”, a Downing Street spokesman said: “He didn't call anybody an idiot and he himself set out his ambitions to reduce the tax burden over time.

“He said that the worst thing he could do is make promises he can't keep and saddle a country with more debt.

“And he set out once again that his overall ambition is to reduce tax. But that needs to be when we have when we have economic stability and inflation's come down.”

Analysis by the Telegraph and the TaxPayers’ Alliance found that the vast majority of districts are facing Band D council tax bills in excess of £2,000 next year.

Town halls are making their decisions on rates in the next few weeks.

If all areas put up council tax by the maximum amount - which they are expected to do thanks to soaring inflation - then there would be 255 districts paying more than this. That is up from 171 last year and 104 the year before.

Town halls have been told they can put up bills by as much as five per cent this year, while police forces can also increase the amount they charge by £15, and fire brigades £5.

If Rutland’s local Leicestershire police and fire authorities use this maximum spending power, its residents will see Band D bills increase to £2,418 - the highest in the country.

In Nottingham, if the local police and fire services increase their charges by the maximum, the bills would be £2,412 from April.

The Telegraph analysis suggests that, across the country, a total of 20 districts could be on course to setting Band D bills in excess of £2,300.

