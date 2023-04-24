‘He’s not some Hooray Henry’: How the Duke of Westminster became Britain’s most humble aristocrat

The Duke of Westminster with the Prince of Wales - Oli Scarff - WPA Pool/Getty Images

When you hear the description “billionaire aristocrat in their 20s”, yachts, jets, fast cars and perhaps a debauched private life come to mind. You do not necessarily imagine a nice, normal, salt-of-the-earth kind of chap. The annals of Tatler are littered with examples of how wealth, youth and pedigree can be a destructive combination.

All of which makes Hugh Grosvenor, the 7th Duke of Westminster, a rare bird. When his father Gerald died in 2016 of a heart attack, the 25-year-old inherited control of a fortune worth an estimated £9 billion. This makes him the third-richest person in the country and the 68th richest in the world, with a global property empire, countless business investments and an art portfolio including pieces by Velázquez, Rembrandt and Lucian Freud. Not bad.

He’s just announced his engagement to Olivia Henson, who works for a Mediterranean food company. But don’t automatically expect a big wedding. Hugh has been brought up with a strong sense of humility. The Duke is not photographed tumbling out of nightclubs, shooting lions on safari or surrounded by models. He has kept his head down and gone about his business quietly. He gives interviews rarely and he is charitable – in 2020, at the height of the pandemic, he donated £12.5 million for Covid relief, and another £1 million to the University of Oxford for mental health research.

Over the weekend, the Duke, now 32, announced his engagement to Henson, 30, at the family seat, Eaton Hall, in Cheshire, after being together for a couple of years. The news prompted headlines about how “Britain’s most eligible bachelor” was off the market. But to see the engagement photo, you wouldn’t know you were looking at one of King Charles’s godsons or one of Prince George’s godfathers.

The Duke of Westminster with his new fiancée, Olivia Henson

To those who know the surprisingly normal Duke, however, none of this comes as a surprise. “Hugh is a stable pair of hands,” says one relative. “He’s not some Hooray Henry who likes getting hooned and going to 5 Hertford Street. He even has a slight Midlands lilt.

“His mum, Tally [Natalia, a descendant of George II and the Russian poet Alexander Pushkin], was keen on the children having a more normal upbringing, so almost consciously didn’t want them to go to all those Eton, Harrow sort of places and risk turning into that arrogant, entitled type of person.”

Hugh was born on Jan 29 1991 and grew up at Eaton Hall, where his parents endeavoured to give him as down-to-earth an upbringing as you can have on a stately home with 11,000 acres. He has three sisters: Tamara, Edwina and Viola. His father once said he “felt sorry for Hugh”, adding: “He will be under enormous pressure. He’s a lucky boy to be given all the material things in life, but he’ll need to be robust mentally to survive. There are many pitfalls when one inherits such an enormous amount of money, especially in adolescence.

“He’s been born with the longest silver spoon anyone can have, but he can’t go through life sucking on it. He has to put back what he has been given.”

Hugh as a baby with his parents - Mike Forster/Daily Mail/Shutterstock

Hugh went to a local state primary in the Wirral before going on to Mostyn House and Ellesmere College. He earned a degree in countryside management at Newcastle University and began a career working for one of the family’s subsidiary investment groups, specialising in food and agriculture.

The family’s estate began in 1677, when a woman called Mary Davies, who had inherited 500 acres of land west of the City of London, married Sir Thomas Grosvenor. Most of the Grosvenor portfolio is in property, especially in central London, as well as extensive international holdings, especially in Silicon Valley. As the owners of almost all of Park Lane and chunks of Mayfair, Grosvenor is the closest any organisation comes to having both of the dark blues on the Monopoly board.

Closer to home, there are the tenant farmers in Cheshire. “Whenever I’ve met him he’s been a really unassuming, level-headed, very nice guy,” says Tom Brammall, a dairy farmer. “They are a very fair landlord to us. Not pushovers by any means, but good to deal with. It’s nice to be part of an estate with such a rich history.” Those close to the Duke say his real interests are philanthropic and environmental. He is the chairman of the Westminster Foundation, which helps support young people in London, Lancashire and Cheshire.

The Duke of Westminster is third-richest person in the country and the 68th richest in the world - Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images

None of which is to say he doesn’t enjoy some of the lifestyle afforded by his position. He is a crack shot, and has represented Team GB at Olympic skeet shooting events. The family’s portfolio includes a 23,500-acre Abbeystead shooting estate in Lancashire, as well as Reay Forest in Sutherland, Scotland, and a 37,000 acre estate outside Seville, in Spain, where Princes William and Harry have visited to hunt boar and deer. When Hugh was born, then-Prince Charles gave him three shotguns.

The family has not completely escaped criticism. When Hugh inherited the title and the land in 2016, it was through a system of trusts which meant they paid almost no inheritance tax. A spokesman for the Grosvenor Estate said at the time that the family trust paid inheritance tax of 6 per cent on the value of its assets every 10 years, to keep continuity of ownership rather than to avoid the levy. He said: “The idea that the Duke doesn’t pay any inheritance tax is completely wrong.”

No details have been released about the upcoming wedding, but when Hugh’s older sister Tamara was married to Edward van Cutsem at Chester cathedral in 2004, William and Harry were ushers. Hugh is sure to be invited to the Coronation: but with invites so tightly controlled, even he is unlikely to get a plus one.

The Grosvenor family motto is Virtus non stemma, or “virtue not ancestry”. Plenty fail to live up to the Latin on the crest, but Hugh is doing better than most.