‘Not in Hansi Flick’s plans’ – Barcelona star’s return ruled out

The potential return of a long-time member of the first-team setup at La Liga giants Barcelona has this weekend been ruled out.

The player set to continue his career away from Catalunya’s capital? Sergi Roberto.

The name of free agent Roberto has of course positioned itself front and centre in the headlines in Barcelona once more across the week to date.

This comes after new Blaugrana head coach Hansi Flick turned heads, through his bluntness after being drawn on the potential return of the 32-year-old.

Roberto, for his part, has remained hopeful of receiving a fresh one-year contract extension offer from Barca, after the expiration of his previous terms last month.

Pressed on the subject by the media during his presentation this week, however, Hansi Flick was as blunt as possible, in confirming that Roberto is simply ‘not a Barca player at the moment’.

And, save for an unexpected twist, as much will remain the case through the season ahead and beyond.

This comes amid confirmation that Roberto does not feature in the plans of the latest installation on the Camp Nou bench.

As per Mundo Deportivo:

‘The latest Barça captain is no longer part of Flick’s plans, and he prefers to have another type of player, with a different profile, in the centre of the field and at right-back, the only other option left to him.’

